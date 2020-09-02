Thoko Didiza on easing of lockdown and farm attacks

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500 Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- cyber cheating
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
Clip: John Moodey has announced tearfully that he is resigning from the Democratic Alliance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:07
John Moodey resigns from the Democratic Alliance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mike Moriarty- Democratic Alliance Chief Whip in Gauteng Provincial Legislature
Today at 12:10
Analysis: John Moodey becomes the fourth person to leave the Democratic Alliance- is The party crumbling?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst
Today at 12:12
MP Bongani Bongo - will he stay or go?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Cota - spokesperson at ANC caucus
Today at 12:15
John Moodley abandons battle for DA federal leadership position
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Moodley - Gauteng Provincial lawyer at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:15
AUDITOR-GENERAL OF SOUTH AFRICA TO BRIEF THE MEDIA ON THE COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS AUDIT.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Spate of murders in Umzumbe municipality - mayor responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Londolo Zungu - Mayor at Umzumbe municipality
Today at 12:23
MEC Maile reflects on key challenges experienced by municipalities during COVID-19 and presents an update on government’s support across municipalities.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ayanda Nyathi - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Today at 12:27
POLICE MINISTER VISITS KZN FARM MURDER SITE: A prominent KwaZulu-Natal farmer and his wife were brutally killed on their farm in Normandien on Saturday night.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:34
Restaurants not following compliance guidelines - Tourism Department responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Today at 12:37
RASA on local restaurants not following compliance guideline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:45
on the development of the Space Infrastructure Hub
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Val Munsami - Deputy Director General at Department Of Science And Technology
Dr Valanathan Munsami
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Dow Jones index
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How a four month battle with RCS was resolved
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene's life in banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listeners debate whether teachers with comorbidities should retire earlier The Department of Basic Education is reported to be struggling to employ substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
Government issues warning to restaurants accused of flouting COVID-19 laws Tourism minister spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota says breaking regulations puts people at a health risk. 2 September 2020 10:54 AM
Thoko Didiza on easing of lockdown and farm attacks Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development minister says the government is concerned by the attacks on farmers. 2 September 2020 7:59 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing. 1 September 2020 1:27 PM
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared' Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 1 September 2020 11:07 AM
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it' GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa. 1 September 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé. 1 September 2020 8:42 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge SA's oldest insurer reports 67% drop in half-year profit as pandemic bites. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 1 September 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 87% The number of national recoveries so far is 549,993, which translates to a recovery rate of 87%. Gauteng has 183,789 recoveries. 1 September 2020 10:12 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Thoko Didiza on easing of lockdown and farm attacks

Thoko Didiza on easing of lockdown and farm attacks

2 September 2020 7:36 AM

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development on Monday said that it was confident that the country’s agriculture sector would improve following the easing of lockdown restrictions in August. 

In April, Minister Thoko Didiza announced her department’s allocation of R1.2 billion to small-scale farmers to increase food production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The department has to grapple with the issue of farm attacks that was a subject of debate in Parliament yesterday.

Africa speaks to Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - President Trump In Kenosha

2 September 2020 8:32 AM

Mohammed cartoons a French magazine may be playing with fire. 

2 British sea rescues lucky escapes for a silly swimmer & a dozy dog. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does Covid-19 mean for the allergy season and the people who suffer from allergies?

2 September 2020 8:27 AM

The end of August signals the arrival of the pollen season, which this year, could prove more troublesome during the pandemic as tree pollen counts have increased throughout most of the country. But what does COVID-19 mean for the allergy season and the people who suffer from allergies?

Professor Johnny Peter from the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit says there has never been a more important time to know what is in the air we are breathing as we enter spring.

Africa speaks to Prof Jonny Peter, Head of the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

2 September 2020 8:20 AM

Zimbabwe is set to return land seized from foreign farmers.

Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - An interesting visitor pops by for breakfast at bush lodge

2 September 2020 8:18 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

2 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Sibongile Besani, Head of ANC Presidency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sun International CEO on the reopening of their resorts tomorrow

1 September 2020 9:20 AM

Tourism month has been officially launching and Sun International is gearing up to accept more visitors under level 2 of the lockdkown regulations. The hotel group has also been affected by the pandemic but remains optimistic about restoring the business. Already the business is seeing a number of bookings for its hotels.

Bongani speaks to Anthony Leeming, Sun International CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Peace Flight

1 September 2020 8:34 AM

Plane victims in court the trial over the shooting down of flight MH17.

Terror arrests at a British airport after 2 fighter jets are scrambled. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction on ANC NEC statement

1 September 2020 8:29 AM

Bongani speaking to ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

1 September 2020 8:04 AM

Sudan signs a historic peace deal with key rebel groups.

Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of Rwandans during the 1994 genocide by sheltering them in a hotel he managed, has been arrested on terrorism charges

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Government issues warning to restaurants accused of flouting COVID-19 laws

Local

Listeners debate whether teachers with comorbidities should retire earlier

Local

Thoko Didiza on easing of lockdown and farm attacks

Local

EWN Highlights

CoCT files for leave to appeal evictions ruling

2 September 2020 10:57 AM

Didiza: Govt has always been concerned about rural safety, farm killings

2 September 2020 10:29 AM

Nathaniel Julies’ parents ‘hopeful’ for justice after arrests of cops

2 September 2020 10:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA