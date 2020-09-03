What’s Viral - David Blain flying using only helium balloons

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500 Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jenny Trethowan
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Lucas Radebe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lucas Radebe - Former Bafana Bafana & Leeds United at ...
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Arbor Week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Cape Town based tech company wins major contract from Britain’s NHS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Today at 11:05
Celeste Le Roux, CEO of React24 Women Owned Contractor of the Year Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- with Jono and Tshego
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
Today at 11:32
Two young Jo'burgers create their own instant coffee brand
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karabo Troy Makakaba
Today at 11:45
The return of First Thursdays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 12:10
Agsa's Covid audit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 12:34
gary newham
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:37
FF plus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
mary metcalfe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm. 3 September 2020 6:51 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
View all Local
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party. 3 September 2020 7:28 AM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt' Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods. 2 September 2020 6:08 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
View all Business
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] David Blain flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Bear charging towards hikers at Glacier National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Viral - David Blain flying using only helium balloons

What’s Viral - David Blain flying using only helium balloons

3 September 2020 7:57 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Russia’s Poison Plot

3 September 2020 8:48 AM

The honey bee treatment an amazing link to helping breast cancer patients.

Jet pack man a US investigation into a guy buzzing aircraft at LAX. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Post Office & SABC in need of billions additional funding

3 September 2020 8:41 AM

Not all is well for South Africa’s big state-owned enterprises. A number of state-owned companies have requested billions of rands in funding from the government to help them weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis. 

The SABC is seeking R1.5 billion while the South African Post Office is seeking R4.9 billion rand. Parliament heard on Tuesday how the Post Office in a brink of collapse if not restructured and repurposed. 

The Post Office management is also reportedly at loggerheads with the Minster of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams 

Africa speaks to Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director-General of Communications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 September 2020 8:03 AM

Zimbabwe protest organiser Jacob Ngarivhume has been freed on bail and is banned from posting on social media.

Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Addressing Covid-19 TERS payment irregularities

3 September 2020 7:31 AM

In a very surprising move the Director-General of Employment and Labour has suspended the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, following the suspension of the UIFs Commissioner, Teboho Maruping. 

This as it has been revealed that there was misuse of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme. 

The Auditor-General’s report pointed to numerous gaps, risks, inadequate controls and inadequate verification processes related to the payment of relief funds, resulting in the illegal payments to recipients of other state grants such as NSFAS, inmates, deceased persons and minors.

Africa speaks to Thobile Lamati, Director-General of Employment and Labour.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

3 September 2020 7:27 AM

With Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst based at Unisa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - President Trump In Kenosha

2 September 2020 8:32 AM

Mohammed cartoons a French magazine may be playing with fire. 

2 British sea rescues lucky escapes for a silly swimmer & a dozy dog. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does Covid-19 mean for the allergy season and the people who suffer from allergies?

2 September 2020 8:27 AM

The end of August signals the arrival of the pollen season, which this year, could prove more troublesome during the pandemic as tree pollen counts have increased throughout most of the country. But what does COVID-19 mean for the allergy season and the people who suffer from allergies?

Professor Johnny Peter from the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit says there has never been a more important time to know what is in the air we are breathing as we enter spring.

Africa speaks to Prof Jonny Peter, Head of the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

2 September 2020 8:20 AM

Zimbabwe is set to return land seized from foreign farmers.

Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - An interesting visitor pops by for breakfast at bush lodge

2 September 2020 8:18 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni

Politics

Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom

Local

AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Nathaniel Julies’ mom hopes his murder can bring positive change to community

3 September 2020 6:49 AM

Stage 4 power cuts today with loadshedding to last for rest of week, says Eskom

3 September 2020 6:21 AM

SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 14,389 as 126 more fatalities recorded

3 September 2020 6:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA