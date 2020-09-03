South African Post Office & SABC in need of billions additional funding

The end of August signals the arrival of the pollen season, which this year, could prove more troublesome during the pandemic as tree pollen counts have increased throughout most of the country. But what does COVID-19 mean for the allergy season and the people who suffer from allergies?



Professor Johnny Peter from the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit says there has never been a more important time to know what is in the air we are breathing as we enter spring.



Africa speaks to Prof Jonny Peter, Head of the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit.

