What’s Viral - Daughter's singing halted by mother falling through roof mid song

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Novichok reaction the EU is urged to take action against Russia.
Gary Lineker’s refugee stand the ex England soccer star’s bold offer.
According to Payprop’s latest rental index, tenants are unable to pay rent and many moving out of the rental properties.
According to the Index, landlords are facing an increasing number of tenants in arrears and a significant increase in vacancies.
By June, according to Payprop, those in arrears owed more than one month’s rent. TPN Credit Bureau says landlords should brace themselves for price negotiation and competing tenant incentive take-on benefits like zero deposit, first month rent free, new appliances and free WiFi.
Africa speaks to Michelle Dickens, MD of TPN Credit Bureau.
The United States cuts 100 million Dollars in aid to Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam dispute.
Football legend Didier Drogba appeals to FIFA after his candidacy for the Cote D’Ivoire Football Federation president was rejected.
PRASA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons- cable theft, to trains running late, passenger trains that need to be refurbished, aging fleet that is as old as 60 years old.
But joint French-South Africa company, Gibela, has won a R51 billion contract to replace part of the aging train fleet run by PRASA. The consortium is tasked with building 600 modern commuter trains with only 10 years to do it.
The train manufacturer has invested R6.4-billion in South Africa’s manufacturing sector in four years and is revitalising the South African rail sector through developing local train manufacturing capability and upskilling employees. 2544 direct jobs were created from Gibela’s construction, manufacturing and servicing activities.
Africa speaks to Dr Buyiswa Mncono-Liwani, Corporate Services Director at Gibela.
With Natasha Mazzone, DA Chief Whip & Deputy Chairperson of the Federal Council
The honey bee treatment an amazing link to helping breast cancer patients.
Jet pack man a US investigation into a guy buzzing aircraft at LAX.
Not all is well for South Africa’s big state-owned enterprises. A number of state-owned companies have requested billions of rands in funding from the government to help them weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
The SABC is seeking R1.5 billion while the South African Post Office is seeking R4.9 billion rand. Parliament heard on Tuesday how the Post Office in a brink of collapse if not restructured and repurposed.
The Post Office management is also reportedly at loggerheads with the Minster of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Africa speaks to Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director-General of Communications.
Zimbabwe protest organiser Jacob Ngarivhume has been freed on bail and is banned from posting on social media.
Child marriages surge in Malawi after the Covid-19 lockdown closes schools
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn