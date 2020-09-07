What’s Viral - Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Mutilated horses French police try to solve an equine mystery.
Too fat to rent outrage over a weight restriction on a holiday house in England.
Clicks, the health and beauty retailer, is set to trade as normal today, despite the plan by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to protest and shutdown its stores. This past Friday, Clicks faced widespread condemnation following a racist advertisement by Tresemme which appeared on the retailers website.
This campaign portrayed Black people’s hair as dry and damaged, while white people’s was depicted as fine and flat. Clicks has apologised for this advertisement and says it is taking concerns to address all concerns.
Bongani joined by Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO of Clicks and Marshall Dlamini, EFF Secretary-General.
The Hawks is investigating more than 50 cases relating to substandard or falsified PPE, four companies have been charged for providing substandard PPE which could have endangered the healthcare workers. Business for South Africa, which has been involved in the country’s procurement of PPE had commissioned an inspection with the South African Bureau of Standards and it has been found that 60% of medical-grade masks did not meet quality criteria and had been discarded.
We also want to find out what is the future focus of Business for South Africa in preventing the second wave.
Bongani joined by Stavros Nicolaou, Head of Public Health at Business for South Africa.
Novichok reaction the EU is urged to take action against Russia.
Gary Lineker’s refugee stand the ex England soccer star’s bold offer.
According to Payprop’s latest rental index, tenants are unable to pay rent and many moving out of the rental properties.
According to the Index, landlords are facing an increasing number of tenants in arrears and a significant increase in vacancies.
By June, according to Payprop, those in arrears owed more than one month’s rent. TPN Credit Bureau says landlords should brace themselves for price negotiation and competing tenant incentive take-on benefits like zero deposit, first month rent free, new appliances and free WiFi.
Africa speaks to Michelle Dickens, MD of TPN Credit Bureau.
The United States cuts 100 million Dollars in aid to Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam dispute.
Football legend Didier Drogba appeals to FIFA after his candidacy for the Cote D’Ivoire Football Federation president was rejected.
