What’s Viral - 11-year-old boy calmly drives sick grandma to hospital

Today at 14:35 The Series - The Future of Work - Communication technologies The Azania Mosaka Show

Dr Graeme Codrington

Today at 15:40 Understanding Grief in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Alida Herbst, director of the School of Psychosocial Health at the NWU and a social worker

Today at 15:50 This agreement could be South Africa’s answer for an affordable Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s a catch Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup

Today at 16:40 Lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation

Today at 16:50 Gauteng schools built wetlands stand vacant Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mpho Modise, Chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development

Today at 17:10 Has Level 2 made people think that we are no longer in a pandemic? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19

Today at 17:20 Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 18:09 SA's GDP tanked by an annualised 51% in second quarter ( with almost all sectors down) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank

Today at 18:14 Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

