What’s Viral - Kaizer Chiefs fan at Zondo Commission talking about PSL loss

Today at 15:10
Tshwane City council matter at Apex court
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zandile Gumede matter postponed to December
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Tribute to George Bizos
Guests
Lindiwe Hani, Chris Hani's daughter
Dr Popo Molefe, Former politician and anti-apartheid activist
Today at 15:40
Tsonga dictionary app
Guests
Mukondleteri Dumela, Founder of Xitshonga.org
Today at 15:50
World Suicide Prevention Day 2020
Guests
Sarojini Naidoo Psychologist and senior lecturer at UJ
Today at 16:10
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial place on hold
Guests
Prof. Helen Rees
Today at 16:20
Calling all cyclists Man biking corporates & adrenaline seekers to join #GWR4literacy
Guests
Saray Khumalo - First black African woman to summit Mount Everest.
Today at 16:40
Tribute to GeorgeBizos
Guests
Mr Fana Mabuza
Today at 17:10
Will pleas by artists and events companies be heard by the Ministry of Arts and Culture
Guests
Nathi Mthethwa - Minister at Department Of Arts And Culture
Today at 18:13
FirstRand results
Guests
Alan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanalm results
Today at 18:50
What precisely would Level 1 entail?
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature - Crashes, Corrections and Cycles
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
