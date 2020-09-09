What’s Viral - Kaizer Chiefs fan at Zondo Commission to talking about PSL loss

Three Carolina SPAR employees face charges of kidnapping, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and murder, after they allegedly beat up Thulani and Thabiso Sibanyoni with a steel pipe for allegedly insulting a Carolina Spar employee.



Apparently the two boys had refused to be called Nyaope boys by a shop assistant. Community Activist, Nomonde Nkosi, took part in a one-woman protest that forced Carolina Spar to close over the weekend.



Bongani joined by Nomonde Nkosi, Community Activist and Eric Mokonyama, Head of SA Human Rights Commission.

