Is Racism SA’s DNA

Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.
American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari breaks rank and condemns 3rd term bids by West African leaders.
Journalists are barred from traveling to cover Ethiopian Regional Elections.
Three Carolina SPAR employees face charges of kidnapping, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and murder, after they allegedly beat up Thulani and Thabiso Sibanyoni with a steel pipe for allegedly insulting a Carolina Spar employee.
Apparently the two boys had refused to be called Nyaope boys by a shop assistant. Community Activist, Nomonde Nkosi, took part in a one-woman protest that forced Carolina Spar to close over the weekend.
Bongani joined by Nomonde Nkosi, Community Activist and Eric Mokonyama, Head of SA Human Rights Commission.
Let’s go back to work a surprising plea from the boss of Netflix.
The Prince & us Paupers Harry has reimbursed taxpayers‘ money.
A delegation from the ANC is expected in Zimbabwe today for talks with the Zanu-PF.
Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina must stand trial.
