What’s Viral

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Tshwane City council matter at Apex court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zandile Gumede matter postponed to December
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Tribute to George Bizos
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindiwe Hani, Chris Hani's daughter
Dr Popo Molefe, Former politician and anti-apartheid activist
Today at 15:40
Tsonga dictionary app
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mukondleteri Dumela, Founder of Xitshonga.org
Today at 15:50
World Suicide Prevention Day 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sarojini Naidoo Psychologist and senior lecturer at UJ
Today at 16:10
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial place on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof. Helen Rees
Today at 16:20
Calling all cyclists Man biking corporates & adrenaline seekers to join #GWR4literacy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Saray Khumalo - First black African woman to summit Mount Everest.
Today at 16:40
Tribute to GeorgeBizos
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Fana Mabuza
Today at 17:10
Will pleas by artists and events companies be heard by the Ministry of Arts and Culture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nathi Mthethwa - Minister at Department Of Arts And Culture
Today at 18:13
FirstRand results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanalm results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
What precisely would Level 1 entail?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature - Crashes, Corrections and Cycles
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Dad wanted me to be a teacher but supported my choice to be a lawyer - Ntsebeza One of South Africa’s best human rights lawyers Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza shares his incredible journey. 10 September 2020 12:07 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?  Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief. 9 September 2020 8:22 PM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights' Lilliesleaf Trust CEO Nic Wolpe pays tribute to the late struggle lawyer. 10 September 2020 7:23 AM
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown 'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse. 9 September 2020 7:51 PM
Are you ready to make your home smarter? The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable 9 September 2020 7:30 PM
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again' The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa. 9 September 2020 6:59 PM
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
How your tribe affects your vibe Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence. 8 September 2020 3:08 PM
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in a... 9 September 2020 3:48 PM
Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science. 9 September 2020 1:00 PM
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] With KUWTK coming to an end, here are some Scott Disick funny moments Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:37 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.7% The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 642,431. There were 21,736 new tests conducted with 1,990 new infections and 82 deaths. 9 September 2020 9:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Viral

What's Viral

10 September 2020 8:03 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Policing under lockdown/Police Brutality

10 September 2020 7:49 AM

What some regard as crime holiday soon ended when the country moved to level 2 of the regulations and the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. It had been a reported trend that as soon as the regulations were eased to level 3, robberies, crimes against women and vehicle theft went up.

At the same time, police have received criticism for using lethal force. Three officers are being investigated for the murder of Nathaniel Julies and recently a video of a police officer shooting a municipal employee was shared on Twitter. Minister Zweli Mkhize has already hinted that country may soon move to level 1. What does this mean for policing?

Bongani joined by Bheki Cele, Police Minister.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

George Bizos Tribute

10 September 2020 7:24 AM

We continue taking tributes for Advocate George Bizos who sadly died yesterday at 92. Deputy Chief Justice Moseneke  has nothing but admiration for George Bizos and his spirit of defending political prisoners and champinioning the freedom of struggle heroes. He and Advocate George Bizos worked as co-executors of Nelson Mandela’s estate.

Bongani speaks to Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Deputy Chief Justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

10 September 2020 7:17 AM

With Professor Adam Habib, Wits University Vice-Chancellor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

George Bizos Tribute

10 September 2020 7:10 AM

Anti-apartheid activist and human rights champion Advocate George Bizos passed away yesterday at the age of 92.

He has defended the likes of Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, the families of Steve Bantu Biko, Chris Hani and the Cradock Four (Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlawuli). He has also defended many other people from all spheres of life. 

Nic Wolpe is the son of struggle lawyer Harold Wolpe, who was arrested during the Rivonia raid, but escaped . The Rivonia trialists were represented by Arthur Chaskalson and George Bizos, Bram Fischer, to name just a few.

Bongani joined by Nic Wolpe, CEO of Lilliesleaf Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Racism SA’s DNA?

9 September 2020 9:33 AM

Neeshan Balton, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Executive Director.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The India & China Border Scrap

9 September 2020 8:41 AM

Racism pressure on US police 2 police chiefs have had to quit.

American wild fire rescues as the fires in California continue.
 
Missing on the moors an 80 year old vanished in the wilds of Yorkshire. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

9 September 2020 8:13 AM

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari breaks rank and condemns 3rd term bids by West African leaders.

Journalists are barred from traveling to cover Ethiopian Regional Elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Kaizer Chiefs fan at Zondo Commission talking about PSL loss

9 September 2020 8:12 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One-Woman protest for the justice for the murder of Thulani Sibanyoni

9 September 2020 7:59 AM

Three Carolina SPAR employees face charges of kidnapping, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and murder, after they allegedly beat up Thulani and Thabiso Sibanyoni with a steel pipe for allegedly insulting a Carolina Spar employee.

 Apparently the two boys had refused to be called Nyaope boys by a shop assistant. Community Activist, Nomonde Nkosi, took part in a one-woman protest that forced Carolina Spar to close over the weekend.

Bongani joined by Nomonde Nkosi, Community Activist and Eric Mokonyama, Head of SA Human Rights Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved

Politics

Dad wanted me to be a teacher but supported my choice to be a lawyer - Ntsebeza

Local

'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Unilever to withdraw all TRESemmé products from retail stores for 10 days

10 September 2020 2:26 PM

Freedom Under Law: Bizos showed SA that the law could be humane, principled

10 September 2020 2:16 PM

Eldorado Park cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies intend to apply for bail

10 September 2020 1:20 PM

