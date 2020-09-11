What’s Viral - A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Coronavirus Vaccine Logistics plans are afoot on how to deliver it.
Brexit anger frosty talks between the EU & UK have come to an end.
Prudes in Paris a museum refused entry to a woman for looking too sexy.
Yesterday on our What's Gone Viral feature, you heard the story of Wiseman Ndabezitha, the Pietermaritzburg petrol attendant who fell victim to a prank at the petrol station he works in, that tried to humiliate him. Ndabezitha had poured 210 rand worth of petrol into the tank of a customer who was secretly recording him. The customer then told Wiseman he had asked him to pour two ten rand notes worth of petrol. The customer then drove off without paying the 210 rand.
Rallied by social media #CountryDuty activist Tumi Sole, South Africans on social media rallied to give Wiseman much more than the 210 rand he wasn't paid. Yesterday morning, Buli Ndlovu, Nedbank’s Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking, called this show yesterday to say Nedbank would double the amount that had been raised for Wiseman.
Bongani speaks to Tumi Sole, Lawyer and Activist.
UN peacekeepers resume protecting DRC Nobel Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who is facing death threats.
More than seven years in the making, Mark Gevisser’s The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World’s Queer Frontiers is an exploration of how the conversation around sexual orientation and gender identity has come to divide—and describe—the world in an entirely new way over the first two decades of the twenty-first century.
Bongani joined by Mark Gevisser, Journalist and Author of The Pink Line.
With Ricky Croock, CEO of Vumacam.
A South African healthcare app that allows doctors and patients to communicate and store patients records has just won a contract to service the United Kingdom’s National Health Service for the next two years. The app has been deployed in some of the state hospitals and designed to increase operating efficiencies, streamlines the referral and feedback processes, and engaging with patients and families.
Bongani speaks to Andrew Davies, CEO of Signapps.
The UK’s virus & vaccine problems the AstraZeneca trials are now on hold.
Donald Trump the peacemaker he’s up for the Nobel peace prize.
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister downplays tensions around the Tigray regional election.
Former Liberia President Charles Taylor fails in his bid to move to another prison
