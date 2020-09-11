What’s Viral - A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human

Yesterday on our What's Gone Viral feature, you heard the story of Wiseman Ndabezitha, the Pietermaritzburg petrol attendant who fell victim to a prank at the petrol station he works in, that tried to humiliate him. Ndabezitha had poured 210 rand worth of petrol into the tank of a customer who was secretly recording him. The customer then told Wiseman he had asked him to pour two ten rand notes worth of petrol. The customer then drove off without paying the 210 rand.



Rallied by social media #CountryDuty activist Tumi Sole, South Africans on social media rallied to give Wiseman much more than the 210 rand he wasn't paid. Yesterday morning, Buli Ndlovu, Nedbank’s Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking, called this show yesterday to say Nedbank would double the amount that had been raised for Wiseman.



Bongani speaks to Tumi Sole, Lawyer and Activist.





