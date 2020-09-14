What’sViral - Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Funeral parlours to go on strike
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
A reflection on South Africa's COVID19 modeling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sheetal Silal
Bruce Mellado
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline
Today at 10:20
Experian:Stolen data surfaces on the internet
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Today at 10:33
SANDF on Zim flight
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini
Today at 10:35
A focus on rail security
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jack Mazibuko
Steve Harris
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Sibling Dynamics
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Charity Mkone
Basetsana Kumalo - Former Miss SA, TV presenter and Entrepreneur at ...
Johanna Mukoki - Director Of Travel With Flair at Travel With Flair
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB- Leadership in turbulent times
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Steyn - Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.
Today at 12:10
Officials: Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 12:13
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da
Today at 12:15
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphamandla Zondi
Siphamandla Zondi
Today at 12:23
Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murdock Ramathuba - Regional Director at Department of Health
Today at 12:37
UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe - senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State
Today at 12:40
DA condemns Cabinet`s decision to remove statues to “theme parks”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 12:52
Young Lives Matter Donovan Nelson
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Donovan Nelson - Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter
