Is funeral associations embark on strike?

Bonagni speaks to Peter Matlatle, National Coordinator of the Unification Task Team.
A 2nd wave of wildfires America’s West coast is preparing for the worst.
The baggy pants law a US city is relaxing a law to relax their trousers.
Bongani joined by Dr Mark Human, Gauteng Provincial Chairperson of the South African Medical Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa is just nearly 10% away from flattening the curve, as the country records an 88.9% recovery rate. Over the weekend, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize, said the worst could be behind us, but there is a possibility of a second wave of infections, with some analysts predicting the second wave could be around next year March.
But why has South Africa’s COVID-19 trajectory been different from the rest of the world? And are we ready to move to lockdown level 1 restrictions?
Bongani joined Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.
With Theto Mahlakoana Senior political reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Coronavirus Vaccine Logistics plans are afoot on how to deliver it.
Brexit anger frosty talks between the EU & UK have come to an end.
Prudes in Paris a museum refused entry to a woman for looking too sexy.
Yesterday on our What's Gone Viral feature, you heard the story of Wiseman Ndabezitha, the Pietermaritzburg petrol attendant who fell victim to a prank at the petrol station he works in, that tried to humiliate him. Ndabezitha had poured 210 rand worth of petrol into the tank of a customer who was secretly recording him. The customer then told Wiseman he had asked him to pour two ten rand notes worth of petrol. The customer then drove off without paying the 210 rand.
Rallied by social media #CountryDuty activist Tumi Sole, South Africans on social media rallied to give Wiseman much more than the 210 rand he wasn't paid. Yesterday morning, Buli Ndlovu, Nedbank’s Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking, called this show yesterday to say Nedbank would double the amount that had been raised for Wiseman.
Bongani speaks to Tumi Sole, Lawyer and Activist.
UN peacekeepers resume protecting DRC Nobel Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who is facing death threats.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST