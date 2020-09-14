Is funeral associations embark on strike?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly. 14 September 2020 5:37 PM
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe' The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false. 14 September 2020 3:15 PM
'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa' Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa. 14 September 2020 12:05 PM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 14 September 2020 2:16 PM
Let us do what we can to ensure media industry survives and thrives - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa urges the private sector to also continue supporting the industry through advertising. 14 September 2020 7:46 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2020 8:31 AM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Is funeral associations embark on strike?

Is funeral associations embark on strike?

14 September 2020 9:19 AM

Bonagni speaks to Peter Matlatle, National Coordinator of the Unification Task Team.


The World View - Rising Coronavirus Rates

14 September 2020 8:42 AM

A 2nd wave of wildfires America’s West coast is preparing for the worst.

The baggy pants law a US city is relaxing a law to relax their trousers. 

 

SA Medical Association faces liquidation

14 September 2020 8:35 AM

Bongani joined by Dr Mark Human, Gauteng Provincial Chairperson of the South African Medical Association.

What’sViral - Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap

14 September 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Is SA ready to move to level 1?

14 September 2020 7:49 AM

South Africa is just nearly 10% away from flattening the curve, as the country records an 88.9% recovery rate. Over the weekend, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize, said the worst could be behind us, but there is a possibility of a second wave of infections, with some analysts predicting the second wave could be around next year March.

But why has South Africa’s COVID-19 trajectory been different from the rest of the world? And are we ready to move to lockdown level 1 restrictions?

Bongani joined Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The Political Desk

14 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Theto Mahlakoana Senior political reporter at EWN

The World View - A Fire In Beirut

11 September 2020 9:15 AM

Coronavirus Vaccine Logistics plans are afoot on how to deliver it.
 
Brexit anger frosty talks between the EU & UK have come to an end.
 
Prudes in Paris a museum refused entry to a woman for looking too sexy. 

 

#210forWiseman campaign

11 September 2020 8:29 AM

Yesterday on our What's Gone Viral feature, you heard the story of Wiseman Ndabezitha, the Pietermaritzburg petrol attendant who fell victim to a prank at the petrol station he works in, that tried to humiliate him. Ndabezitha had poured 210 rand worth of petrol into the tank of a customer who was secretly recording him. The customer then told Wiseman he had  asked him to pour two ten rand notes worth of petrol. The customer then drove off without paying the 210 rand.

 Rallied by social media #CountryDuty activist Tumi Sole, South Africans on social media rallied to give Wiseman much more than the 210 rand he wasn't paid. Yesterday morning, Buli Ndlovu, Nedbank’s Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking, called this show yesterday to say Nedbank would double the amount that had been raised for Wiseman.

Bongani speaks to Tumi Sole, Lawyer and Activist.

 

The Africa Report

11 September 2020 8:04 AM

UN peacekeepers resume protecting DRC Nobel Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who is facing death threats.

What’s Viral - A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human

11 September 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

Business Opinion

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

Business Politics

Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds

Business Lifestyle

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

