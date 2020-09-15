What’s Viral - Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Bongani speaks to Asiphe Mkhefa, founder of Women Go (an e-hailing service)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Serious Covid concerns the latest focus on India & vaccines.
Barbados ditches the queen they don’t want her as head of State.
The pilgrims’ 400th birthday when the Mayflower set sail for America.
Mozambique's National Disaster managament says more than 368 000 people have been displaced in Northern and Central Mozambique.
Every African nation seeks help from Fifa's Covid fund.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa is officially moving to Alert Level one come this Sunday, with the curfew moved to midnight, international travel allowed to low-risk countries, and gatherings have been capped at 250 indoors and 550 outdoor.
The NICD’s data showed a shift in the behaviour of the epidemic with downward trends in general ward and ICU admissions and deaths, and it has been projected that 20% of the population has built immunity. What now for the country’s health system? Will we be able to avoid a resurgence of infections, in other words, a second wave of infections, and will we be ready?
Bongani joined by Professor Glenda Gray | President & CEO of the South African Medical Research Council.
With Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
According to Missing Children South Africa, a child goes missing every 4 to 5 hours. Although 70 percent of children are found, 23 percent of missing children are either trafficked of found dead. Bongani speaks to Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator of Missing Children South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A huge US city payout to the bereaved family of Breonna Taylor.
Obstacles on becoming British criticism of the U.K. citizenship test.
The Ivory Coast’s top court clears the way for President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid amid protests.
Ethiopia is demonetizing its economy with new currency to tackle hoarding and illegal trade.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST