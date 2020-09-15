Dishal Sooku, Businessman saves child from attempted kidnapping

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 14:05
The Series - The Future of Work - Transportation of the future
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Graeme Codrington
Guests
Dr Graeme Codrington
125
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Kingsley Holgate and the New Defender hit the road again
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kingsley Holgate
Guests
Kingsley Holgate
125
Today at 15:10
EWN:ANC KZN briefs media ON two-day Provincial Executive Committee meeting outcome
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Eskom back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:40
City of Tshwane urges citizens to refrain from emptying their bins illegally
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane
Guests
Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane
125
Today at 16:10
Government officials to enrol in compulsory Ethics course
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa
125
Today at 16:20
What makes a good school?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yandiswa Xhakaza, CEO of Nal'ibali
Guests
Yandiswa Xhakaza, CEO of Nal'ibali
125
Today at 16:40
[Listener complains about credit profile being affected due to identity theft]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Lewis. I’m an associate attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Guests
Lauren Lewis. I’m an associate attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
125
Today at 16:50
Water outages cause panic in Nelson Mandela Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Mongameli Bobani
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Mongameli Bobani
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up