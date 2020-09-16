What’s Viral - Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
According to Missing Children South Africa, a child goes missing every 4 to 5 hours. Although 70 percent of children are found, 23 percent of missing children are either trafficked of found dead. Bongani speaks to Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator of Missing Children South Africa.
A huge US city payout to the bereaved family of Breonna Taylor.
Obstacles on becoming British criticism of the U.K. citizenship test.
The Ivory Coast’s top court clears the way for President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid amid protests.
Ethiopia is demonetizing its economy with new currency to tackle hoarding and illegal trade.
Did Eskom implement stage 5 of loadshedding at the beginning of September, without telling the Public? According to independent energy advisor, Ted Blom, Eskom lied to the public when it announced stage 4 on the 3rd and 4th of September, and instead, shed more power than stipulated in stage 4, which allows for up to 4,000MW of the national load to be shed.
On those particular days Eskom had shed over 5000 Mega Watts, which by Eskom’s definition is stage five. The relaxation of the lockdown regulation, with increased economic activity, saw power utility Eskom, implement loadshedding due to the electricity demand that has exceeded the supply, and the failure of some generation unit. September saw Eskom increase loadshedding to stage 4. Who is fooling who?
Bongani joined by Ted Blom, independent energy advisor and Sikhonathi Mantshantsha national Spokesperson at Eskom.
With John Stremlau Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University.
They say not all heroes wear capes, but Businessman Dishal Sooku, could not have anticipated that he would be a hero in someone’s life, when a man tried to grab a 4 year old at a restaurant in Florida. A video of this heroic incident went viral on social media. What motivated him?
Bongani speaks to Dishal Sooku, Businessman.
Lewis Hamilton’s BLM gesture now the driver’s being investigated.
Life on Venus a new study looks into extra terrestrial microbes.
Hotel Rwanda hero' appears in Rwandan court amid tight security.
Khalifa Haftar's rival Libya government resigns after Benghazi protests
