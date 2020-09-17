South Africa moves to alert level 1 of lockdown

South Africa is officially moving to Alert Level one come this Sunday, with the curfew moved to midnight, international travel allowed to low-risk countries, and gatherings have been capped at 250 indoors and 550 outdoor.



The NICD’s data showed a shift in the behaviour of the epidemic with downward trends in general ward and ICU admissions and deaths, and it has been projected that 20% of the population has built immunity. What now for the country’s health system? Will we be able to avoid a resurgence of infections, in other words, a second wave of infections, and will we be ready?



Bongani joined by Professor Glenda Gray | President & CEO of the South African Medical Research Council.