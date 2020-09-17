Nyanga teen entrepreneur creates e-hailing app for women

Bongani speaks to Asiphe Mkhefa, founder of Women Go (an e-hailing service)
Bongani speaks to Thabang Moleya, Film Director & Executive Producer of Gomora.
US police weapons an amazing revelation about the Washington protests.
The justice wedding happy ever after for Maya Moore & Jonathan Irons.
A man, a piano & a mountain the inspiring tale of Max Glover.
The former Ivorian PM Guilaumme Sorro warns that his country is on 'brink' ahead of contentious election.
Senegalese allege racism in athletics' Lamine Diack corruption verdict.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on economies. In July, a study by credit reporting company TransUnion found that 90 percent of small businesses in South Africa have struggled or temporarily closed due to the impact of Covid-19. Google, the world’s second largest internet company, has announced an initiative worth 50 million rand to support small businesses, job seekers and education in South Africa and the rest of the continent.
This initiative includes 8.3 million rand which will go towards a grant to help train small businesses in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Another 8.3 million rand will go towards Youth Employment Services to provide a year long employment opportunities and digital skills to young people in the country.
Bongani speaks to Alistair Mokoena | Director at Google SA.
With Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Founder & President.
Serious Covid concerns the latest focus on India & vaccines.
Barbados ditches the queen they don’t want her as head of State.
The pilgrims’ 400th birthday when the Mayflower set sail for America.
Mozambique's National Disaster managament says more than 368 000 people have been displaced in Northern and Central Mozambique.
Every African nation seeks help from Fifa's Covid fund.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.