How Google is supporting SMMEs and making it easier for you to access information

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Latest Local
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict. 18 September 2020 5:37 PM
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.... 18 September 2020 3:41 PM
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan. 18 September 2020 2:01 PM
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs. 18 September 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 17 September 2020 8:58 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 19 September 2020 1:24 PM
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana. 18 September 2020 3:27 PM
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
How Google is supporting SMMEs and making it easier for you to access information

How Google is supporting SMMEs and making it easier for you to access information

18 September 2020 7:36 AM

Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on economies. In July, a study by credit reporting company TransUnion found that 90 percent of small businesses in South Africa have struggled or temporarily closed due to the impact of Covid-19. Google, the world’s second largest internet company, has announced an initiative worth 50 million rand to support small businesses, job seekers and education in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

This initiative includes 8.3 million rand which will go towards a grant to help train small businesses in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Another 8.3 million rand will go towards Youth Employment Services to provide a year long employment opportunities and digital skills to young people in the country.

Bongani speaks to Alistair Mokoena | Director at Google SA.


Mzansi Magic’s popular drama series, Gomora, is celebrating 100 episodes

18 September 2020 10:38 AM

Bongani speaks to Thabang Moleya, Film Director & Executive Producer of Gomora.

The World View - A Looming Famine In Yemen

18 September 2020 9:16 AM

US police weapons an amazing revelation about the Washington protests.

The justice wedding happy ever after for Maya Moore & Jonathan Irons.

A man, a piano & a mountain the inspiring tale of Max Glover. 

 

The Africa Report

18 September 2020 8:03 AM

The former Ivorian PM Guilaumme Sorro warns that his country is on 'brink' ahead of contentious election.

Senegalese allege racism in athletics'  Lamine Diack corruption verdict.

What’s Viral - Video of woman twerking on coffin

18 September 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The Political Desk

18 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Founder & President.

Nyanga teen entrepreneur creates e-hailing app for women

17 September 2020 9:19 AM

Bongani speaks to Asiphe Mkhefa, founder of Women Go (an e-hailing service)

The World View - Crimes In Venezuela

17 September 2020 8:32 AM

Serious Covid concerns the latest focus on India & vaccines.
 
Barbados ditches the queen they don’t want her as head of State.

The pilgrims’ 400th birthday when the Mayflower set sail for America. 

 

The Africa Report

17 September 2020 8:15 AM

Mozambique's National Disaster managament says more than 368 000 people have been displaced in Northern and Central Mozambique.

Every African nation seeks help from Fifa's Covid fund.

What’s Viral - Old man uses slush machine at store thinking its hand sanitiser

17 September 2020 8:12 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips

Entertainment

Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?

Politics

Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch

Local

EWN Highlights

SA records 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 83 more related deaths

20 September 2020 7:47 AM

Lotto results: Player bags whopping R11.7 million jackpot

20 September 2020 7:33 AM

Gender commission investigates Ndlozi over tweet on harassment of eNCA journo

19 September 2020 6:48 PM

