Mzansi Magic’s popular drama series, Gomora, is celebrating 100 episodes

Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on economies. In July, a study by credit reporting company TransUnion found that 90 percent of small businesses in South Africa have struggled or temporarily closed due to the impact of Covid-19. Google, the world’s second largest internet company, has announced an initiative worth 50 million rand to support small businesses, job seekers and education in South Africa and the rest of the continent.



This initiative includes 8.3 million rand which will go towards a grant to help train small businesses in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Another 8.3 million rand will go towards Youth Employment Services to provide a year long employment opportunities and digital skills to young people in the country.



Bongani speaks to Alistair Mokoena | Director at Google SA.

arrow_forward