Nehawu march to Union Buildings to demand better working conditions and salary increases

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Scrap the Water tariffs now!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 10:08
BBC world news update from London with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston - BBC Correspondent
Today at 10:33
City of Cape Town We are open for business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Its tax time again
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Ravens - CEO of Accelerate Cape Town
Today at 11:32
Covid 19-Time for recovery of substance abuse or dependence is now, dont be anxious,you will be OK!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nikki Edwards
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Today at 11:45
Recovery coaching can help you stay clean of illicit and legal substance abuse or dependence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Nikki Edwards - Certified Professional Recovery Coach & Peer Recovery Specialist Facilitator
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste Bronwyn Jones, the founder of Bokashi Bran, says food waste is the third-largest contributing factor to global warming. 20 September 2020 2:17 PM
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict. 18 September 2020 5:37 PM
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.... 18 September 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence' Human Rights Watch South African director Dewa Mavhinga reflects on the planned march to the Nigerian Embassy against crime. 21 September 2020 7:43 AM
UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.... 20 September 2020 9:07 PM
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
View all Politics
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Business
Matric Roadmap: Take control of your exams Matriculants, get ready for the forthcoming exam season and safeguard your future by attending the AAA Matric Revision Programme. 21 September 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro Ipeleng Merafe and friends from the US, UK, Israel, Reunion Island and other places collaborate and share their experiences. 20 September 2020 4:18 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Wanna become a bankable social media influencer? Here are the tips Content creator Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares lessons from monetising her own social media profiles. 20 September 2020 9:08 PM
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana. 18 September 2020 3:27 PM
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Nehawu march to Union Buildings to demand better working conditions and salary increases

Nehawu march to Union Buildings to demand better working conditions and salary increases

21 September 2020 7:33 AM

will this morning picket outside the Union Buildings and they will not leave until President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to their demands submitted early in September, and he had been given 7 days to respond.

Similar protests will also take place in all the Premiers offices across all provinces. Nehawu is demanding safer working conditions and a wage increase for its members. The union says more than 34 000 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, while a total of 257 have lost their lives as a result of the virus. 


Bongani speaks to Zola Saphetha | General-Secretary at Nehawu.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The Africa Report

21 September 2020 8:03 AM

The World Trade Organization leadership race is heating up, as two African women make their mark.

Sudanese artists face jail time for protesting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral

21 September 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

21 September 2020 7:07 AM

With Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mzansi Magic’s popular drama series, Gomora, is celebrating 100 episodes

18 September 2020 10:38 AM

Bongani speaks to Thabang Moleya, Film Director & Executive Producer of Gomora.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Looming Famine In Yemen

18 September 2020 9:16 AM

US police weapons an amazing revelation about the Washington protests.

The justice wedding happy ever after for Maya Moore & Jonathan Irons.

A man, a piano & a mountain the inspiring tale of Max Glover. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

18 September 2020 8:03 AM

The former Ivorian PM Guilaumme Sorro warns that his country is on 'brink' ahead of contentious election.

Senegalese allege racism in athletics'  Lamine Diack corruption verdict.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Video of woman twerking on coffin

18 September 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Google is supporting SMMEs and making it easier for you to access information

18 September 2020 7:36 AM

Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on economies. In July, a study by credit reporting company TransUnion found that 90 percent of small businesses in South Africa have struggled or temporarily closed due to the impact of Covid-19. Google, the world’s second largest internet company, has announced an initiative worth 50 million rand to support small businesses, job seekers and education in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

This initiative includes 8.3 million rand which will go towards a grant to help train small businesses in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Another 8.3 million rand will go towards Youth Employment Services to provide a year long employment opportunities and digital skills to young people in the country.

Bongani speaks to Alistair Mokoena | Director at Google SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

18 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Founder & President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'March to Nigerian Embassy against crime could fuel xenophobic violence'

Politics

How the Bokashi system can help commercial kitchens repurpose their food waste

Local

COVID-19 turns ballet dancer and choreographer into online fitness maestro

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

HPCSA seeks Ramaphosa intervention in Munshi, Beale culpable homicide case

21 September 2020 8:15 AM

Suspect (29) arrested for murder of KZN farm couple to appear in court

21 September 2020 7:49 AM

Teachers to return to classroom today but some raise COVID-19 safety concerns

21 September 2020 7:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA