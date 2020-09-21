Protest to Nigeria’s Embassy: Is it Xenophobia?

Could a planned protest march to the Nigerian Embassy this week against crime be xenophobic or is it purely based on concerns around crime, and why is it targeted against Nigerians? Sunday Times reported over the weekend that the organisation, Action for Change is planning to march to the Nigerian embassy against crime. But Human Rights organisations are concerned that this may have xenophobic undertones.
A recent report by Human Rights Watch has shown that foreign nationals living in South Africa are constant targets by South Africans and law enforcement agencies and that they are constantly living in fear.
Based on interviews with 51 people in Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, the report says mobs of angry rioters throughout South Africa have attacked and harassed non-nationals, blaming them for unemployment, crime, neglect by the government, among other things.
Bongani joined by Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director at Human Rights Watch.
We do almost everything on with our cellphones from entertainment, to payment services, and consuming news and content by a simple subscription to various services. In fact, by the end of 2019, 5.2 billion people subscribed to mobile services, accounting for 67% of the global population.
But there is a dark side to the convenient capabilities of mobile subscriptions- Missing data, unauthorised payments, illicit spam, intrusive mobile marketing and advertising fraud. What can you do when you become victim of a mobile crime? Wireless Application Service Providers' Association or WASPA, is a mobile serve regulatory body here to protect all cellular users.
Bongani speaks to Ilonka Badenhorst, General Manager at WASPA (Wireless Application Service Providers' Association)
Damned US cities Donald Trump is set to cut funding over protests.
The Chinese war video some strange military propaganda.
A rare Aston Martin the 1 & only bulldog sports car is being resurrected.
The WHO has endorsed testing traditional herbal medicines against Covid-19.
Several Sudanese artists face jail time for protests.
What happens to an organisation when good governance and warning signs are ignored?
In 2017 KPMG was embroiled in a Gupta-linked corruption scandal and the capture of SAR that rocked the auditing sector, including unethical conduct with VBS. Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu was brought in to help clean up the mess in the wake of sate capture and gupta-linked scandals at the risk of damaging his own reputation. He had a ringside seat at one of the worst financial crises South Africa has seen and has now written a book to describe his experience as Chairman of KPMG during the turbulent period the firm experienced.
His book, Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture, captures the ideas and beliefs that influenced his actions during the time as chairman of the company. Can the company bounce back from reputational damage? Are reparations enough?
Bongani joined by Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, KPMG Chairperson.
The World Trade Organization leadership race is heating up, as two African women make their mark.
