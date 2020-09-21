World Alzheimer’s Day

Bongani speaks to Sean van Wyk, Quality of Life Manager at Livewell.
The World Trade Organization leadership race is heating up, as two African women make their mark.
Sudanese artists face jail time for protesting.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
will this morning picket outside the Union Buildings and they will not leave until President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to their demands submitted early in September, and he had been given 7 days to respond.
Similar protests will also take place in all the Premiers offices across all provinces. Nehawu is demanding safer working conditions and a wage increase for its members. The union says more than 34 000 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, while a total of 257 have lost their lives as a result of the virus.
Bongani speaks to Zola Saphetha | General-Secretary at Nehawu.
With Susan Comrie, Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane.
Bongani speaks to Thabang Moleya, Film Director & Executive Producer of Gomora.
US police weapons an amazing revelation about the Washington protests.
The justice wedding happy ever after for Maya Moore & Jonathan Irons.
A man, a piano & a mountain the inspiring tale of Max Glover.
The former Ivorian PM Guilaumme Sorro warns that his country is on 'brink' ahead of contentious election.
Senegalese allege racism in athletics' Lamine Diack corruption verdict.
Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on economies. In July, a study by credit reporting company TransUnion found that 90 percent of small businesses in South Africa have struggled or temporarily closed due to the impact of Covid-19. Google, the world’s second largest internet company, has announced an initiative worth 50 million rand to support small businesses, job seekers and education in South Africa and the rest of the continent.
This initiative includes 8.3 million rand which will go towards a grant to help train small businesses in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. Another 8.3 million rand will go towards Youth Employment Services to provide a year long employment opportunities and digital skills to young people in the country.
Bongani speaks to Alistair Mokoena | Director at Google SA.