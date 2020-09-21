World Alzheimer’s Day

will this morning picket outside the Union Buildings and they will not leave until President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to their demands submitted early in September, and he had been given 7 days to respond.



Similar protests will also take place in all the Premiers offices across all provinces. Nehawu is demanding safer working conditions and a wage increase for its members. The union says more than 34 000 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, while a total of 257 have lost their lives as a result of the virus.





Bongani speaks to Zola Saphetha | General-Secretary at Nehawu.

