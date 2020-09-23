How do organised crime clichés feed into xenophobic sentiment?

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Latest on toursim month
Today with Kieno Kammies
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
125
Today at 09:50
Alan Winde on SIU investigation into his office for alleged PPE irregularities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 10:05
The Whistleblowers- a new book by Mandy Wiener
The Clement Manyathela Show
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Tshepiso Mohlala
Brian Currin
Thabiso Zulu
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Tshepiso Mohlala
Brian Currin
Thabiso Zulu
125
Today at 10:08
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Clayton Samsodienn - CEO Phoenix Financial Services Group (PFSG)
Clayton Samsodienn - CEO Phoenix Financial Services Group (PFSG)
125
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Sebastian Van As - Head of the Trauma Ward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
Dr Sebastian Van As - Head of the Trauma Ward at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
125
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
125
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Performing Heritage
The Clement Manyathela Show
Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie
Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie
125
Today at 11:05
Patricia De-lille Responds to allegations of corruption made against her
Today with Kieno Kammies
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
125
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Hiding stuff from visitors
The Clement Manyathela Show
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Mitch Illbury
Mitch Illbury
125
Today at 12:10
Xenophobic Twitter campaigns orchestrated by a former SA soldier - DFR lab responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jean Le Roux
Jean Le Roux
125
Today at 12:23
Imbumba Association seeks urgent interdict against EC DSD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:27
Competition Commission releases essential food price monitoring report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 12:52
Green building week & the benefits of green structures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lisa Reynolds - CEO at Green Building Council Of Sa
Lisa Reynolds - CEO at Green Building Council Of Sa
125
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
125
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
125
