How do organised crime clichés feed into xenophobic sentiment?

What happens to an organisation when good governance and warning signs are ignored?



In 2017 KPMG was embroiled in a Gupta-linked corruption scandal and the capture of SAR that rocked the auditing sector, including unethical conduct with VBS. Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu was brought in to help clean up the mess in the wake of sate capture and gupta-linked scandals at the risk of damaging his own reputation. He had a ringside seat at one of the worst financial crises South Africa has seen and has now written a book to describe his experience as Chairman of KPMG during the turbulent period the firm experienced.



His book, Enabler or Victim: KPMG SA and State Capture, captures the ideas and beliefs that influenced his actions during the time as chairman of the company. Can the company bounce back from reputational damage? Are reparations enough?



Bongani joined by Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, KPMG Chairperson.

