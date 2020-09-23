What’s Viral - isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin- Malte Rohwer-Kahlman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:20
What technology was used to track Detective Charl Kinnear
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Alexander - Private Investigator for Royal Investigations
Today at 10:33
Update on Charl Kinnear murder suspect court appearance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 10:35
Global Climate Change Strike
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Francina Nkosi - Waterberg Women's Advocacy Organisation, a member of the Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 10:47
Reach for a dream campaign- Zach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cindy Zachs Mom
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Dating after your 40s
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Jacobs Ziman - Social Worker specializing in intimacy and relationship coaching
Today at 11:32
Hiking with Tim Lundy-taking the necessary safety precautions when hiking in the mountains
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Latest Local
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information. 24 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Business
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Viral - isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice

What’s Viral - isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice

23 September 2020 8:20 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Covid Challenge Trials

25 September 2020 8:38 AM

Murdered in North Korea the mystery killing of a South Korean official.
 
A Hollywood star to the rescue for a lowly football club in Wales. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral

25 September 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 September 2020 8:04 AM

Angola detains a businessman linked to former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on corruption over corruption claims.

Madagascar’s lemurs take a breather as tourism struggles on the Island.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 by the numbers

25 September 2020 7:30 AM

It’s been a week since the country moved to Alert Level 1 of the lockdown regulations. At the time, you heard from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and other health experts that the number of new Covid-19 cases had dropped significantly.

 It had been clear that South Africa had moved past its peak of the pandemic, as the number of new Covid-19 cases averaged between around 950 and 2000 cases each day.

But over the past week, you’ve heard on this show and on Afternoon Drive with John Perlman, about how some doctors in Johannesburg have noticed an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past week.

Bongani joined by Professor Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the NICD.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How art galleries were affected & are recovering from Covid-19 pandemic

24 September 2020 9:17 AM

Art galleries and other exhibition outlests across South Africa are only coming out of the lockdown now, with the result of very little space having been available to exhibit artistic work.The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria reopens today, on Heritage Day, but what has been the impact of COVID-19 on art galleries?

What is the role and purpose of art galleries going forward? Do they remain relevant in an approaching post-COVID world?

Bongani speaks to Christopher Till, Curatorial Director at the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Justice For Breonna Taylor?

24 September 2020 8:32 AM

Covid sniffer dogs unleashed at Helsinki airport.
 
Covid clarification at last there’s a booklet to explain social regulations.
 
Captain Tom the movie a film’s to be made about the fundraising hero. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 September 2020 8:12 AM

In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Namaqua Wines accused of cultural appropriation

24 September 2020 8:05 AM

An organisation representing marginalised Afrikaans speaking communities has laid a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission over what it deems as insulting and insensitive use of a Khoisan ritual to promote wine.

 DAK Netwerk is demanding that Namaqua Wines to withdraw this product from the market. It argues that Namaqua wines is misusing the Rain Dance and this amounts to cultural appropriation. What is the significance of the Rain Dance?

Danie van Wyk, Interim Chairperson of the DAK Network

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preserving and supporting the country’s cultural and creative heritage

24 September 2020 7:45 AM

Today is the Heritage Day, a day which recognises the value of our heritage and cultural diversity. But do we as South Africans take our cultural heritage seriously enough? What is South Africa’s heritage?

South Africa is home to at least 10 Unesco World Heritage Sites. Our natural wonders such as a Table Mountain have also been included at some point as being amongst the World’s new wonders of the world.

 According to the South African Cultural Observatory, South Africa’s cultural and creative industries contribute at least 63 billion rand a year to the country’s GDP.

Bongani speaks to Vusithemba Ndima, Deputy Director-General of Arts & Culture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

24 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

EWN Highlights

NICD warns SA still at risk of COVID-19 infection spike as country opens up

25 September 2020 8:44 AM

Family loses four members in Nyanga shooting

25 September 2020 8:39 AM

Former FS MEC Mosebenzi Zwane expected to appear at Zondo Inquiry today

25 September 2020 8:26 AM

