Namaqua Wines accused of cultural appropriation

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:33
Property owners want mansion occupiers out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its 'dop system' - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carlos Amato
Today at 13:18
Con Hill event
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dawn Roberton, CEO of Constitution Hill
Today at 13:35
Continuation of Consumer hour
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Today at 14:05
Consumer Hour
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 14:35
Continuation of Consumer hour
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:40
Vuvuzela Dawn: 25 Sports Stories that Shaped a New Nation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luke Alfred
Today at 16:20
Joburg theatre
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Makhaola Ndebele - Artistic Manager at Soweto Theatre
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
Latest Local
What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council? Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi says South Africa has made a huge influence in the UN Security council within a short period of time. 24 September 2020 9:59 AM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says people will be surprised that those people who can afford are actually defaulting on payments. 23 September 2020 2:16 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW's tribute to 'igusheshe' – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Dangarembga shortlisted for Booker Prize: 'I like my writing to be relevant' Author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga says her writing does not come easily and that she likes her writing to be relevant. 21 September 2020 4:52 PM
Komphela speaks on 'blessings and burdens' that await Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs Hunt was appointed to the role on a three-year deal, replacing German Ernst Middendorp after he failed to win the Absa Premiership... 22 September 2020 7:52 PM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It's slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher". 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Namaqua Wines accused of cultural appropriation

Namaqua Wines accused of cultural appropriation

24 September 2020 8:05 AM

An organisation representing marginalised Afrikaans speaking communities has laid a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission over what it deems as insulting and insensitive use of a Khoisan ritual to promote wine.

 DAK Netwerk is demanding that Namaqua Wines to withdraw this product from the market. It argues that Namaqua wines is misusing the Rain Dance and this amounts to cultural appropriation. What is the significance of the Rain Dance?

Danie van Wyk, Interim Chairperson of the DAK Network


How art galleries were affected & are recovering from Covid-19 pandemic

24 September 2020 9:17 AM

Art galleries and other exhibition outlests across South Africa are only coming out of the lockdown now, with the result of very little space having been available to exhibit artistic work.The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria reopens today, on Heritage Day, but what has been the impact of COVID-19 on art galleries?

What is the role and purpose of art galleries going forward? Do they remain relevant in an approaching post-COVID world?

Bongani speaks to Christopher Till, Curatorial Director at the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria.

The World View - Justice For Breonna Taylor?

24 September 2020 8:32 AM

Covid sniffer dogs unleashed at Helsinki airport.
 
Covid clarification at last there’s a booklet to explain social regulations.
 
Captain Tom the movie a film’s to be made about the fundraising hero. 

 

The Africa Report

24 September 2020 8:12 AM

In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.

Preserving and supporting the country’s cultural and creative heritage

24 September 2020 7:45 AM

Today is the Heritage Day, a day which recognises the value of our heritage and cultural diversity. But do we as South Africans take our cultural heritage seriously enough? What is South Africa’s heritage?

South Africa is home to at least 10 Unesco World Heritage Sites. Our natural wonders such as a Table Mountain have also been included at some point as being amongst the World’s new wonders of the world.

 According to the South African Cultural Observatory, South Africa’s cultural and creative industries contribute at least 63 billion rand a year to the country’s GDP.

Bongani speaks to Vusithemba Ndima, Deputy Director-General of Arts & Culture.

The Political Desk

24 September 2020 7:04 AM

With Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)

The World View - Dark Web Police Raids

23 September 2020 8:50 AM

China versus the US their tensions are aired at the United Nations.

Whose Gold Is whose? a court case begins on the fate of Venezuelan gold.

Luis Suarez becomes Italian but did the footballer cheat a citizenship test. 

The Africa Report

23 September 2020 8:23 AM

In Côte d’Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.

How Jerusalema became a pan-African hit, then a global dance sensation.

What’s Viral - isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice

23 September 2020 8:20 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

How do organised crime clichés feed into xenophobic sentiment?

23 September 2020 7:35 AM

In recent months, has been growing sentiment on social media to “put South Africans first”. An organisation called Action for Change has planned a march to the Nigerian Embassy in Tshwane to protest against human trafficking and gender based violence.

There has also been a movement on social media under the hashtag #PutSouthAfricansFirst, which states it plans to march to the Nigerian and Zimbabwean Embassies to protest against “ills brought to the country” including drugs, trafficking, hijackings of buildings, railway infrastructure looting, and other violent crimes.

Bongani joined by Martin Ewi, Senior Researcher for the International Crime in Africa Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.

Trending

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

City Power cuts electricity in Dainfern as 'posh suburb' owes R13-million

Local

Have you seen all 200-million Nigerians trafficking drugs or humans?

Local

EWN Highlights

'Zandile Gumede still influencing municipal procedures' says DA in eThekwini

24 September 2020 11:44 AM

FS housing head tells Zondo Commission of CCMA disciplinary delays

24 September 2020 11:02 AM

GBV march organisers: President must declare a national crisis

24 September 2020 9:48 AM

