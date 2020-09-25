Covid-19 by the numbers

It’s been a week since the country moved to Alert Level 1 of the lockdown regulations. At the time, you heard from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and other health experts that the number of new Covid-19 cases had dropped significantly.
It had been clear that South Africa had moved past its peak of the pandemic, as the number of new Covid-19 cases averaged between around 950 and 2000 cases each day.
But over the past week, you’ve heard on this show and on Afternoon Drive with John Perlman, about how some doctors in Johannesburg have noticed an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past week.
Bongani joined by Professor Adrian Puren, Head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the NICD.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Angola detains a businessman linked to former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on corruption over corruption claims.
Madagascar’s lemurs take a breather as tourism struggles on the Island.
Art galleries and other exhibition outlests across South Africa are only coming out of the lockdown now, with the result of very little space having been available to exhibit artistic work.The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria reopens today, on Heritage Day, but what has been the impact of COVID-19 on art galleries?
What is the role and purpose of art galleries going forward? Do they remain relevant in an approaching post-COVID world?
Bongani speaks to Christopher Till, Curatorial Director at the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria.
Covid sniffer dogs unleashed at Helsinki airport.
Covid clarification at last there’s a booklet to explain social regulations.
Captain Tom the movie a film’s to be made about the fundraising hero.
In Côte d'Ivoire, opposition parties take on Alassane Ouattara.
An organisation representing marginalised Afrikaans speaking communities has laid a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission over what it deems as insulting and insensitive use of a Khoisan ritual to promote wine.
DAK Netwerk is demanding that Namaqua Wines to withdraw this product from the market. It argues that Namaqua wines is misusing the Rain Dance and this amounts to cultural appropriation. What is the significance of the Rain Dance?
Danie van Wyk, Interim Chairperson of the DAK Network
Today is the Heritage Day, a day which recognises the value of our heritage and cultural diversity. But do we as South Africans take our cultural heritage seriously enough? What is South Africa’s heritage?
South Africa is home to at least 10 Unesco World Heritage Sites. Our natural wonders such as a Table Mountain have also been included at some point as being amongst the World’s new wonders of the world.
According to the South African Cultural Observatory, South Africa’s cultural and creative industries contribute at least 63 billion rand a year to the country’s GDP.
Bongani speaks to Vusithemba Ndima, Deputy Director-General of Arts & Culture.
With Mxolisi Nkosi, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)
China versus the US their tensions are aired at the United Nations.
Whose Gold Is whose? a court case begins on the fate of Venezuelan gold.
Luis Suarez becomes Italian but did the footballer cheat a citizenship test.