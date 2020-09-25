What’s Viral - Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 11:32
Hiking with Tim Lundy-taking the necessary safety precautions when hiking in the mountains
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Lundy
Guests
Tim Lundy
125
Today at 11:45
Cycling
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rashied Toefy
Guests
Rashied Toefy
125
Today at 12:05
Just in: Andile Lungisa leaves prison after being granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly - Senior Court reporter at the Herald
Guests
Kathryn Kimberly - Senior Court reporter at the Herald
125
Today at 12:10
Kinnear murder update on court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
125
Today at 12:10
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry hears the testimony of former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane as well as his former Advisor, Mmuso Tsoametsi on the 2010 housing scheme in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:13
Bishop Lavis responds to court appearance of Kinnear suspect
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
michael hoffmeester
Guests
michael hoffmeester
125
Today at 12:15
Pre-record: Shooting at Kimberley hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Col Mashay Gamaldien
Guests
Col Mashay Gamaldien
125
Today at 12:15
Jacob Zuma's hide and seek with the Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
125
Today at 12:23
SANDF chief warns generals to stay out of politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Chair at South African BRICS Think Tank Council (SABTT)
Guests
Prof Siphamandla Zondi - Chair at South African BRICS Think Tank Council (SABTT)
125
Today at 12:23
ALLEGED SUSPECT IN KINNEAR MURDER ARRESTED
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson
125
Today at 12:27
Pangolin smuggling syndicates bust
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
Guests
Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group
125
Today at 12:27
The murder case of slain Anti-Gang unit top cop Charl Kinnear has been postponed to 5 October for further investigation. The suspect's name is Zane Killian.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
Yellow-bellied sea snake found on Fish Hoek beach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Macleod - Co-Ordinator at Western Cape Snake Rescue
Guests
Shaun Macleod - Co-Ordinator at Western Cape Snake Rescue
125
Today at 12:37
Defence experts have welcomed SANDF chief General Solly Shoke’s stance against members of the military getting involved in party politics, saying the military exists to serve the people of South Africa and not the ANC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
Guests
Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
125
Today at 12:40
Deputy social development minister on drug policy reform
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:41
Gauteng cops arrest four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Drug police reform. Decriminalisation soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Guests
Shaun Shelly
125
Today at 12:45
Prisoner 913 - This book brings to life the untold story behind the release of Nelson Mandela, as revealed in previously top-secret records.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - Veteran South African journalist
Guests
Riaan de Villiers - Veteran South African journalist
125
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Patric Tariq Mellet on his new book
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
Sharks name strong squad for Super Fan Saturday despite injuries.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up