Post Office Running out of funds; may not be able to pay social grants

Will the SA Post Office be able disburse social grants in the coming week when the state entity is already broke and seeking for R4.9 billion for Treasury just for operational costs, and may not be able to pay salaries at the end of this month.



Now City Press reporting that the Post Office is asking the Postbank for pre-funding of SASSA grant payments to the value of R1 billion, and the Post Office already owes the Post Bank R1.4 billion. This crisis comes as there is a reported tension between the Post Office board and the Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the disbarment of social grants and the appointment of its acting CEO, Reneilwe Langa, whom the Post Office says has been imposed on them.



Bongani joined by Reneilwe Langa, Acting Post Office CEO.