Public participation for the renaming of William Nicol Drive after Winnie Mandela

There is consideration that the William Nicol Drive could be renamed after struggle stalwart, Mama Winnie Mandela in her honour. The public has been invited by the City of Joburg to weigh in on the matter. This follows a motion of council that was passed in 2018 that called for the name change.



