What’s happening at Emfuleni?

Bongani speaks to Bheki Ntsele, MMC for Public Works at Emfuleni Local Municipality, about the service delivery issues in the municipality.
Guests: Robert Mulaudzi, City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services & Kevin Chetty, Managing Director of Macrocomm Financial ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marsha Bronkhorst, Acting UIF CommissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daniel Mminele, Absa Group CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN WomenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xhanti Payi, economist at Nascence AdvisoryLISTEN TO PODCAST