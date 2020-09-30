The U.S elections debate

Today at 18:08 Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

125 125

Today at 18:14 MTBPS preview and implication of tax collection shortfall The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 PwC South Africa looks into the changing role of teachers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roshan Ramdhany - Education Industry Leader at PwC

125 125

Today at 18:49 The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners

125 125

Today at 19:08 Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

125 125