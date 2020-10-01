What’s Viral

With Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Bongani speaks to Hemant Harrielall, General Manager at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS)
Bumpy until Christmas” that is Boris Johnson’s Covid 19 assessment.
The caucuses conflict Armenia & Azerbaijan take up a war footing.
A Bridge too far research begins into a bridge across the Irish Sea.
Wage negotiations between Bombela Operating Company and NUMSA has deadlocked and workers who are affiliated with NUMSA will embark on strike. The company has offered a 4.1% salary increase and all benefits, but the offer was rejected by NUMSA who is demanding an increase of 4%. Gautrain says they have put in place a contingency plan, and no services will be affected.
The union claims the Bombela Operating Company is refusing to engage workers on a wage increase.
Bongani joined by Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Kesagee Nayager, Spokesperson of Bombela Concession Company (the company which operates Gautrain)
President Cyril Ramaphosa says mega projects such as the Mooikloof Mega City in Tshwane will create thousands of jobs and play a major role in the country’s infrastructure development. Yesterday, the Mooikloof Mega City was launched in Tshwane East.
This 30 billion rand infrastructure project is a public-private partnership between Balwin Properties, the Gauteng Provincial Government and the City of Tshwane. Once it is completed, it is set to house 50 000 apartments and be worth around 84 billion rand.
How does this development represent a shift from the country’s old apartheid legacy spatial planning?
Bongani joined by Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties.
