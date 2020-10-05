What’s Viral - Captain Sir Tom Moore becomes one of Britain's oldest podcast hosts

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jack Atlantic
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Former high ranking KZN police official and a senior officer have handed themselves over at the Durban Central Police Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
125
Today at 15:16
State capture inquiry hears Eskom-related testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 15:20
EWN: Charl Kinnear suspected killer in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape
125
Today at 15:40
Volunteering in the time of #CoronaVirus campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andy Hadfield
125
Today at 15:50
SA’s R2bn unlicensed emergency PPE bombshell
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:10
SAFTU and COSATU join forces for mass national strike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
125
Today at 16:20
World teacher day profile:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Azhar Rajah from Ahmed Timol Secondary in Azaadville, Gauteng
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:49
The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
125
Today at 19:08
Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
125
