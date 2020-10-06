What’s being done to address issues at licensing centres in the province?

Cricket South Africa is considering criminal action against its former CEO, Thabang Moroe. This follows the release of the Fundudzi forensic report into the affairs and governance issues at Cricket South Africa.



The report listed allegations of corruption, failure to follow procurement processes, failure to proper processes in the appointment of Human resources manager, and breaching the Companies Act at least 12 times, and costing CSA over R500 000 when he tried to take over the running of the Western Province Cricket Association.



Moroe was fired in August on the basis of the findings contained in it. The report was released by the Members’ Council John Mogodi who is also a non-independent director of the CSA Board which it had kept from the public but decided to release it after pressure from the media and sports ministry.



Clement joined by John Mogodi, Non-Independent Director at the Board of Cricket South Africa.

arrow_forward