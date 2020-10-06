Cricket South Africa on Fundudzi forensic report

Cricket South Africa is considering criminal action against its former CEO, Thabang Moroe. This follows the release of the Fundudzi forensic report into the affairs and governance issues at Cricket South Africa.



The report listed allegations of corruption, failure to follow procurement processes, failure to proper processes in the appointment of Human resources manager, and breaching the Companies Act at least 12 times, and costing CSA over R500 000 when he tried to take over the running of the Western Province Cricket Association.



Clement speaks to John Mogodi, Non-Independent Director at the Board of Cricket South Africa.