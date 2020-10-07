The significance of labour federations collaborating for the first time since 1996

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Dating
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Justin Cohen - Leading Authority on Human Potential and author
Mapaseka Mokwele - Relationship Coach
Today at 15:10
EWN:National strike ends in parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: National strike ends at the Union Buildings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Tshwane residents without water
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lefadi Makibinyane, Administrator responsible for Infrastructure in Tshwane
Today at 15:50
VBS CFO sentenced to 7 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Minister of Justice condemns Senekal- farmer's behavior
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson
Today at 16:20
The makings of an amazing teacher
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof. Sarah Gravett Executive Dean: Faculty of Education at UJ
Today at 16:40
Batohi says budget cuts would impact NPA progress
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
Former VBS CFO pleads guilty and plans to help the state with investigations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Today at 18:42
An update on the new yet to be named airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement Philip Truter has pleaded guilty for his role in looting funds at the VBS bank and has agreed to testify against his co-accused. 7 October 2020 2:05 PM
Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets says anger from the farming community is justified, frustration has been building up over time. 7 October 2020 12:57 PM
'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission The NPA told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work. 7 October 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest Members of South Africa's four main labour federations took to the streets on Wednesday as part of a historic nationwide strike.... 7 October 2020 1:02 PM
Magashule will cooperate should there be warrant out for his arrest - Lawyer The ANC secretary-general's lawyer Victor Nkhwashu says his client has not been formally informed about the alleged warrant. 7 October 2020 7:56 AM
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
View all Politics
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her "What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 7 October 2020 12:27 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Boy's brutal answer to Maths question leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The significance of labour federations collaborating for the first time since 1996

The significance of labour federations collaborating for the first time since 1996

7 October 2020 7:46 AM

Solidarity is the rallying cry this morning, as the reds go marching out. Putting rivalries and their bitter history aside, labour federations Cosatu and Saftu are today striking in unison, against job losses, corruption and gender based violence.

It's the first major collaborative strike by two major federations in over two decades. It's also the first general strike Cosatu has mobilized against the Cyril Ramaphosa administration. 

They were amongst his most fervent backers, in the years leading to his ascendancy to the ANC and the country's leadership. Can unions show true force of power against the state? 

Clement speaks to Patrick Bond: Professor of Political Economy at the University of the Western Cape School of Government


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Cabinet approves 4IR blueprint

7 October 2020 9:11 AM

The Cabinet has approved the fourth industrial revolution blueprint that was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, to assist the government to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital industrial revolution to help position South Africa as a competitive global player.

 In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that through the Presidential Commission on the 4IR, technologies would be used to elevate South Africa’s developmental agenda.

 Based on the recommendations from the Commission, South Africa will be positioned as both an adopter and innovator of solutions that will have impact and relevance nationally and globally. But do we have the capacity?

Clement speaks to Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential 4IR Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - People Power In Kyrgyzstan

7 October 2020 8:31 AM

Economic positives the IMF boss suggests light at the end of the tunnel.

The legal mass wedding a couple ran rings around U.K. social restrictions.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Boy has brutally honest answer to math question

7 October 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Ace Magashule, ANC Secretary-General being issued with warrant of arrest?

7 October 2020 7:44 AM

Clement speaks to Victor Nkhwashu, Ace Magashule's lawyer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

7 October 2020 7:10 AM

With Daniel McLaren, Budget Analyst at Section 27.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s being done to address issues at licensing centres in the province?

6 October 2020 9:08 AM

Last week took calls from many frustrated motorists about the service at various license departments in Gauteng. Issues raised ranged from online booking systems not working well; delays in people getting their renewed licenses but still getting fined; and licensing centres being slow and inefficient. There are now calls to stop fining motorists for the time being and extending the validity of driving licences.

Clement joined by Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Donald Trump’s Covid Recovery

6 October 2020 8:39 AM

Toxic pollution in Kamchatka a remote bit of Russia’s been contaminated.

A European storm the aftermath means a trail of flooding & damage.

The battle of brothers a new book about Princes Harry & William. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - What do you do for a living? I am married why?

6 October 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa on Fundudzi forensic report

6 October 2020 7:33 AM

Cricket South Africa is considering criminal action against its former CEO, Thabang Moroe. This follows the release of the Fundudzi forensic report into the affairs and governance issues at Cricket South Africa.

The report listed allegations of corruption, failure to follow procurement processes, failure to proper processes in the appointment of Human resources manager, and breaching the Companies Act at least 12 times, and costing CSA over R500 000 when he tried to take over the running of the Western Province Cricket Association.

Clement speaks to John Mogodi, Non-Independent Director at the Board of Cricket South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement

Local

Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest

Politics

Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests

Local

EWN Highlights

Happy 89th birthday to Arbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

7 October 2020 2:11 PM

Unions march to Western Cape legislature calling for jobs, end to corruption

7 October 2020 1:22 PM

GALLERY: Workers take to the streets in national strike

7 October 2020 1:02 PM

