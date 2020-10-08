What does the fuel price drop mean for food security?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:40
Clarifying travel laws for passengers and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Aubrey- Melanie Bala
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Bonn with Isaac Mugabi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:20
Movie Review --Dust
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter Du Plessis - Director of the movie Dust
Today at 10:33
M&M Music school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson - Director at M&M Music and Performing Arts Academy
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Gogo Phepsile Maseko
Today at 11:32
CCID safety report released
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
'Gauteng’s Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: New report on R1.2bn spend raises more questions than answers'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Heywood
Today at 12:15
7 VBS bank collapse suspects due in court today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:23
Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest outside Senekal court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lirandzu Themba
Today at 12:40
Minister David Maynier: our proposed approach - Allow all international travelers with negative PCR test
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Camps Bay occupiers reject ‘unjust and inhumane’ alternative lodging
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Sarah Summers
No Items to show
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What does the fuel price drop mean for food security?

What does the fuel price drop mean for food security?

8 October 2020 9:11 AM

Yesterday, the petrol price went down on Wednesday, because of the favourable exchange rate between the dollar and the rand and the drop in crude oil. 

But what does this drop in fuel price mean for food prices which have soared in during the Covid-19 pandemic?

According to FNB, the drop in fuel prices comes at the right time and will afford farmers an opportunity to expand their operations in the 2020/21 crop season.

Clement speaks to Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Untrustworthy Deep Voices

8 October 2020 8:47 AM

The Jihadi Beatles the FBI has charged 2 notorious terror suspects. 
 
The D Day veteran’s Train an old soldier has a train named after him. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How could proposed budget cuts affect the work and capabilities of the NPA?

8 October 2020 7:39 AM

After months of investigations by the investigative directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), high profile arrests of people implicated in corruption and state capture are happening. 

Presenting the NPA’s annual report in Parliament yesterday, Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, said that the authority’s recent corruption related prosecutions, were only a tiny tip of a massive iceberg – indicating that a lot more is to come from the NPA.

Clement speaks to Dr Benni Lekubu, Anti-Corruption expert based at Unisa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recap of US vice-presidential debate

8 October 2020 7:08 AM

With David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief of The Guardian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cabinet approves 4IR blueprint

7 October 2020 9:11 AM

The Cabinet has approved the fourth industrial revolution blueprint that was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, to assist the government to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital industrial revolution to help position South Africa as a competitive global player.

 In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that through the Presidential Commission on the 4IR, technologies would be used to elevate South Africa’s developmental agenda.

 Based on the recommendations from the Commission, South Africa will be positioned as both an adopter and innovator of solutions that will have impact and relevance nationally and globally. But do we have the capacity?

Clement speaks to Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential 4IR Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - People Power In Kyrgyzstan

7 October 2020 8:31 AM

Economic positives the IMF boss suggests light at the end of the tunnel.

The legal mass wedding a couple ran rings around U.K. social restrictions.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Boy has brutally honest answer to math question

7 October 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The significance of labour federations collaborating for the first time since 1996

7 October 2020 7:46 AM

Solidarity is the rallying cry this morning, as the reds go marching out. Putting rivalries and their bitter history aside, labour federations Cosatu and Saftu are today striking in unison, against job losses, corruption and gender based violence.

It's the first major collaborative strike by two major federations in over two decades. It's also the first general strike Cosatu has mobilized against the Cyril Ramaphosa administration. 

They were amongst his most fervent backers, in the years leading to his ascendancy to the ANC and the country's leadership. Can unions show true force of power against the state? 

Clement speaks to Patrick Bond: Professor of Political Economy at the University of the Western Cape School of Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Ace Magashule, ANC Secretary-General being issued with warrant of arrest?

7 October 2020 7:44 AM

Clement speaks to Victor Nkhwashu, Ace Magashule's lawyer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organisations call for IMF to stop promoting austerity

7 October 2020 7:10 AM

With Daniel McLaren, Budget Analyst at Section 27.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time'

Politics

Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests

Local

NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement

Local

