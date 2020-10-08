What does the fuel price drop mean for food security?

The Cabinet has approved the fourth industrial revolution blueprint that was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, to assist the government to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital industrial revolution to help position South Africa as a competitive global player.



In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that through the Presidential Commission on the 4IR, technologies would be used to elevate South Africa’s developmental agenda.



Based on the recommendations from the Commission, South Africa will be positioned as both an adopter and innovator of solutions that will have impact and relevance nationally and globally. But do we have the capacity?



Clement speaks to Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential 4IR Commission.

