What’s Viral - The easiest thing, the cheapest thing we have are the masks

702 FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:05
Looking at the controversy around Mooikloof housing project
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgosientso Ramokhopa
Guests
Kgosientso Ramokhopa
125
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle with Clifford Coonan in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Guests
Clifford Coonan
125
Today at 10:20
Woollies plastic free test run
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Feroz Koor - Head of sustainability at Woolworths South Africa
Guests
Feroz Koor - Head of sustainability at Woolworths South Africa
125
Today at 10:33
Latest on scholar transport contract cancellations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
125
Today at 10:35
COVID19 and its effects on our household animals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Vonny Strachan - National Senior Inspector and Acting Manager of the Society Liaison Unit, NSPCA
Guests
Vonny Strachan - National Senior Inspector and Acting Manager of the Society Liaison Unit, NSPCA
125
Today at 11:05
Cape Town is OPEN for Business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Guests
Alderman James Vos
125
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Dating and living with HIV/Aids
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Francois Venter – Deputy Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
Niqita Pieterse
Niqita Pieterse
Guests
Prof Francois Venter – Deputy Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
Niqita Pieterse
125
Today at 11:32
Neil De Beer in conversation with Kieno
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neil De Beer
Guests
Neil De Beer
125
Today at 12:27
SA rugby matches resume this weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
125
Today at 12:37
ewn reporter babalo ndeze on parly adhoc committee established to amend sections of the constitution that will allow for land expropriation without compensation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:40
Wesgro calls for a review of SA's international travel restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
125
Today at 12:45
Preview of World Mental Health Day - world's first 24hr virtual march
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
F1 starting this weekend & honda pulling out of the 2021 season
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlen Raymond
Guests
Charlen Raymond
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
