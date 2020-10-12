Restoring the capacity and credibility of the Hawks

Over 1 000 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) police officers are being retrained, after being recalled due to inadequate training.



The officers were recalled after an internal audit conducted earlier this year found several defects in the training process the officers undertook. Some of these issues included defects in the training process, while officers did not have verifiable proof of their training, and they did not have complete portfolios of evidence.



As part of their retraining, the police officers have been dispatched to several parts of Johannesburg, and are expected to graduate from their retraining at the end of the year



Africa is speaks to Mally Mokoena, MMC for Public Safety at the City of Johannesburg.

arrow_forward