High ranking police official arrested

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Transformation in the advertising industry PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. 12 October 2020 4:53 PM
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp. 12 October 2020 4:40 PM
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments. 12 October 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
High ranking police official arrested

High ranking police official arrested

12 October 2020 8:57 AM

A high-ranking police officer has been arrested during a pre-dawn raid at their house this morning. This arrest relates to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the South African Police Services in 2017.

Bongani speaks to Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What to do when your identity has been stolen

12 October 2020 9:10 AM

According to TrasnUnion, nearly half of South African consumers have either fallen victim to identity theft, or know someone who has. What do you do when your ID number is being used by someone else. Bongani speaks to Kriben Reddy, Vice-President of TransUnion Consumer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Australian research reveals the staying power of Covid

12 October 2020 8:44 AM

A Broken ceasefire Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other. 
 
Lewis the legend a special tribute to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Priscilla Jana and Professor Daniel Plaatjies

12 October 2020 8:40 AM

Renowned anti-apartheid and human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana passed away this past Saturday. She was also Deputy Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.Professor Daniel Plaatjies, who was Chairperson of the Fiscal Commission, has also recently passed away. Bongani speaks to Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education, who knew and worked closely with Professor Plaatjies and Jana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot

12 October 2020 8:21 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sexual harassment scandal rocks DA

12 October 2020 7:32 AM

The DA has been hit by yet another sex scandal, this time former Tshwane Mayor and Gauteng leadership hopeful, Solly Msimanga has been accused of sexual harassment by Gauteng Legislature member, Nkele Molapo who is also a DA member. The DA has questioned the timing of the complaint, while Molapo has criticized the manner in which the party has chosen to handle the complaint. Bongani speaks to Solly Msimanga, the DA Gauteng Interim Leader. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restoring the capacity and credibility of the Hawks

12 October 2020 7:28 AM

After months of investigations, there have been a series of high profile arrests in the country. These follow cooperation between the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks IU, Hawks and the newly set up Investigating Directorate unit of the National Prosecuting Authority headed by Hermione Cronje. Bongani speaks to Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, the Head of the Hawks, about how the institution working on arresting wrong-doers in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

9 October 2020 9:11 AM

Nigeria this month celebrates 60 years of independence. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Extremists Foiled

9 October 2020 8:43 AM

The US presidential debate Donald Trump says no to a virtual version. 
 
The Earthshot prize Prince William backs projects to save our planet. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Over 1000 recalled JMPD officers are being retrained

9 October 2020 8:27 AM

Over 1 000 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) police officers are being retrained, after being recalled due to inadequate training. 

The officers were recalled after an internal audit conducted earlier this year found several defects in the training process the officers undertook. Some of these issues included defects in the training process, while officers did not have verifiable proof of their training, and they did not have complete portfolios of evidence. 

As part of their retraining, the police officers have been dispatched to several parts of Johannesburg, and are expected to graduate from their retraining at the end of the year

Africa is speaks to Mally Mokoena, MMC for Public Safety at the City of Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Business Opinion Politics

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

Local Politics

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

13 October 2020 5:51 AM

83 more deaths, 888 new infections, recovery rate holding steady at 90% in SA

13 October 2020 5:49 AM

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

13 October 2020 5:24 AM

