What to do when your identity has been stolen

According to TrasnUnion, nearly half of South African consumers have either fallen victim to identity theft, or know someone who has. What do you do when your ID number is being used by someone else. Bongani speaks to Kriben Reddy, Vice-President of TransUnion Consumer.
A high-ranking police officer has been arrested during a pre-dawn raid at their house this morning. This arrest relates to the supply of emergency warning equipment for the South African Police Services in 2017.
Bongani speaks to Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
A Broken ceasefire Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other.
Lewis the legend a special tribute to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
Renowned anti-apartheid and human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana passed away this past Saturday. She was also Deputy Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.Professor Daniel Plaatjies, who was Chairperson of the Fiscal Commission, has also recently passed away. Bongani speaks to Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education, who knew and worked closely with Professor Plaatjies and Jana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
The DA has been hit by yet another sex scandal, this time former Tshwane Mayor and Gauteng leadership hopeful, Solly Msimanga has been accused of sexual harassment by Gauteng Legislature member, Nkele Molapo who is also a DA member. The DA has questioned the timing of the complaint, while Molapo has criticized the manner in which the party has chosen to handle the complaint. Bongani speaks to Solly Msimanga, the DA Gauteng Interim Leader.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After months of investigations, there have been a series of high profile arrests in the country. These follow cooperation between the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks IU, Hawks and the newly set up Investigating Directorate unit of the National Prosecuting Authority headed by Hermione Cronje. Bongani speaks to Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, the Head of the Hawks, about how the institution working on arresting wrong-doers in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nigeria this month celebrates 60 years of independence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The US presidential debate Donald Trump says no to a virtual version.
The Earthshot prize Prince William backs projects to save our planet.
Over 1 000 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) police officers are being retrained, after being recalled due to inadequate training.
The officers were recalled after an internal audit conducted earlier this year found several defects in the training process the officers undertook. Some of these issues included defects in the training process, while officers did not have verifiable proof of their training, and they did not have complete portfolios of evidence.
As part of their retraining, the police officers have been dispatched to several parts of Johannesburg, and are expected to graduate from their retraining at the end of the year
Africa is speaks to Mally Mokoena, MMC for Public Safety at the City of Johannesburg.