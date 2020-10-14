What's Gone Viral - Guy's proposal to high school sweetheart in busy Clicks store

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to life-changing Makers Valley Sherry Saltzman says the organisation identifies a problem and makes community part of the solution which she finds very unique. 14 October 2020 5:26 PM
The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market. 14 October 2020 5:10 PM
View all Local
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes? The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.... 14 October 2020 7:00 PM
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised. 14 October 2020 2:16 PM
View all Politics
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What's Gone Viral - Guy's proposal to high school sweetheart in busy Clicks store

What's Gone Viral - Guy's proposal to high school sweetheart in busy Clicks store

14 October 2020 8:17 AM

What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - A New Look UN Human Rights Council

14 October 2020 9:20 AM

Poland’s biggest bomb a 2nd world war relic’s exploded in the Baltic.

What is a substantial meal? the definition is crucial for British pubs.
 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nkele Molapo on sexual harassment claims against Solly Msimanga

14 October 2020 8:50 AM

On Monday we spoke to DA Interim leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga about allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by DA member and Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo, who has now laid criminal charges against Msimanga. Msimanga and the DA questioned the timing of the allegations and the veracity of the claims given that the incident was said to have happened 6 years ago. Nkele Molapo joins us now to give her side of the story.

Nkele Molapo, DA Member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food security and the drama unfolding in the ANC

14 October 2020 7:39 AM

This morning, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation will be distributing 700 food parcels in Olivenhoutbosch. This community lacks infrastructure, amenities and has no running water.

The country’s food crisis has been worsened by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the beginning of the country’s lockdown, former President Motlanthe was among those leaders in the country to call on South Africans to participate in the national food security campaign, as part of the country’s fight against Covid-19.

 Today’s food distribution initiative by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation comes just as two key developments have happened in the country – government has revised the expropriation bill, and is also set to release 700 000 hectares of land, all part of government’s redress and ensuring food security.  

Bongani speaks to Kgalema Motlanthe, Former State President

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farm attacks an issue of State Security

14 October 2020 7:13 AM

Senekal has been at the centre of simmering racial tension and violent confrontation with the police following the murder of young farm manager Brendon Horner.

 51-year-old Andre Pienaar has been arrested and facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence. Yesterday Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Horner family in the Free State, and organised farm structures to find ways to quell the violence in the community.

 At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters and its ground forces are forging ahead with plans to protest in Senekal on Friday, making threats on social media against “white men”. How do rural crimes and farm attacks threaten state security, and how can crime intelligence assist in the prevention of rural crimes? As you know, any threat to farmers, threatens food security, and in turn threatens state security.

Bongani speaks to Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister of State Security.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid Testing In China

13 October 2020 9:34 AM

North Korea’s new missile paraded in Pyongyang & it’s a massive ICBM. 
 
Millennial saint the process has begun for an Italian computer geek. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans increasingly stressed during Covid-19 pandemic

13 October 2020 9:22 AM

A survey by Pharma Dynamics, the pharmaceutical company, has found that the stress levels of South Africans have shot up by 56 percent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 According to the survey, many people who previously coped well with emotional stress are now less able to manage due to multiple stressors generated by the pandemic. Those with pre-existing mental health conditions may have also experienced a worsening of symptoms.

Bongani speaks to Abdurahaman Kenny, Mental Health Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned

13 October 2020 8:12 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill Fuel xenophobia?

13 October 2020 7:37 AM

The Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill is open for public comment. The aim of the bill is to ease the regulatory burden facing township based enterprises and develop the township economy, which is valued at 200 billion rand per year. 

If passed, a draft bill by the Gauteng government will see foreign nationals without permanent residency status banned from opening and operating businesses in certain townships in the province. This has raised concerns over the economic well-being of non-South Africans whose major lifeline depends on spaza shops. 

This draft bill follows concerns by some members of the public that migrants and refugees are taking away business from South Africans in townships.

Bongani speaks to Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Africa Director of the International Commission of Jurists and Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Provincial Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The IEC on Political Party Funding Act & November by-elections

13 October 2020 7:21 AM

The IEC says it is ready to return to political activity, and is preparing for the by-elections which are scheduled to take place on 11 November. 

In these by-elections, 96 wards, 56 municipalities, and 600 000 registered voters will be affected. 

The by-elections will be a test for how municipal elections will held next year under the new normal brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Preparations for these by-elections are taking place, as ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile asked the state for more funding to political parties, saying that the Political Funding Act in its current form will hurt political parties which rely on donor-funding. 

Bongani speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

Local

There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo

Politics

Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail

Politics

EWN Highlights

New UK lockdown would be disaster but all options open: PM

14 October 2020 9:14 PM

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate

14 October 2020 8:25 PM

EU agrees Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

14 October 2020 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA