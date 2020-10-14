What's Gone Viral - Guy's proposal to high school sweetheart in busy Clicks store

Senekal has been at the centre of simmering racial tension and violent confrontation with the police following the murder of young farm manager Brendon Horner.



51-year-old Andre Pienaar has been arrested and facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence. Yesterday Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Horner family in the Free State, and organised farm structures to find ways to quell the violence in the community.



At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters and its ground forces are forging ahead with plans to protest in Senekal on Friday, making threats on social media against “white men”. How do rural crimes and farm attacks threaten state security, and how can crime intelligence assist in the prevention of rural crimes? As you know, any threat to farmers, threatens food security, and in turn threatens state security.



Bongani speaks to Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister of State Security.

arrow_forward