Nkele Molapo on sexual harassment claims against Solly Msimanga

On Monday we spoke to DA Interim leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga about allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by DA member and Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo, who has now laid criminal charges against Msimanga. Msimanga and the DA questioned the timing of the allegations and the veracity of the claims given that the incident was said to have happened 6 years ago. Nkele Molapo joins us now to give her side of the story.
Nkele Molapo, DA Member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature
This morning, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation will be distributing 700 food parcels in Olivenhoutbosch. This community lacks infrastructure, amenities and has no running water.
The country’s food crisis has been worsened by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the beginning of the country’s lockdown, former President Motlanthe was among those leaders in the country to call on South Africans to participate in the national food security campaign, as part of the country’s fight against Covid-19.
Today’s food distribution initiative by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation comes just as two key developments have happened in the country – government has revised the expropriation bill, and is also set to release 700 000 hectares of land, all part of government’s redress and ensuring food security.
Bongani speaks to Kgalema Motlanthe, Former State President
Senekal has been at the centre of simmering racial tension and violent confrontation with the police following the murder of young farm manager Brendon Horner.
51-year-old Andre Pienaar has been arrested and facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence. Yesterday Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Horner family in the Free State, and organised farm structures to find ways to quell the violence in the community.
At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters and its ground forces are forging ahead with plans to protest in Senekal on Friday, making threats on social media against “white men”. How do rural crimes and farm attacks threaten state security, and how can crime intelligence assist in the prevention of rural crimes? As you know, any threat to farmers, threatens food security, and in turn threatens state security.
Bongani speaks to Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister of State Security.
A survey by Pharma Dynamics, the pharmaceutical company, has found that the stress levels of South Africans have shot up by 56 percent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the survey, many people who previously coped well with emotional stress are now less able to manage due to multiple stressors generated by the pandemic. Those with pre-existing mental health conditions may have also experienced a worsening of symptoms.
Bongani speaks to Abdurahaman Kenny, Mental Health Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics.
The Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill is open for public comment. The aim of the bill is to ease the regulatory burden facing township based enterprises and develop the township economy, which is valued at 200 billion rand per year.
If passed, a draft bill by the Gauteng government will see foreign nationals without permanent residency status banned from opening and operating businesses in certain townships in the province. This has raised concerns over the economic well-being of non-South Africans whose major lifeline depends on spaza shops.
This draft bill follows concerns by some members of the public that migrants and refugees are taking away business from South Africans in townships.
Bongani speaks to Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Africa Director of the International Commission of Jurists and Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Provincial Government.
The IEC says it is ready to return to political activity, and is preparing for the by-elections which are scheduled to take place on 11 November.
In these by-elections, 96 wards, 56 municipalities, and 600 000 registered voters will be affected.
The by-elections will be a test for how municipal elections will held next year under the new normal brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Preparations for these by-elections are taking place, as ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile asked the state for more funding to political parties, saying that the Political Funding Act in its current form will hurt political parties which rely on donor-funding.
Bongani speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)