DA Chief Whip responds to sexual harassment claims

The DA member of the Gauteng Legislature, Nkele Molapo, spoke to us yesterday about her sexual harassment claims against DA interim leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga. She also revealed that there are more women who have allegedly been violated by Msimanga but I too scared to speak out against him out of fear of victimisation. What does this say about the DA’s sexual harassment policies?
Bongani speaks to Natasha Mazzone, DA Parliamentary Chief Whip.
It was warned that South Africa runs the risk of a bipolar education system, where the rich and only very poor go to school, while those in the middle cannot access higher education.
We all know that students who belong to the missing middle are too poor to afford university, but also not poor enough to qualify for government funding. And five since students all over South Africa took to the streets to fight for free education, around this time, the funding for the missing middle is still a problem.
One pocket of good news is that Wits University has managed to secure R150 million for the missing middle. Five years on since the Fees Must Fall protests, what have been some of the gains?
Bongani speaks to Prof. Adam Habib, outgoing Vice-Chancellor at Wits University.
The country’s economy has been battered and bruised by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many sectors and industries in a critical state.
More than 2 million jobs have been lost, some businesses had to close shop, corruption allegation set to weaken investor confidence.
The department of Trade, Industry & Competition has been tasked with moving the economy to the different stages of the lockdown alert levels, while staying aware of the danger of a second wave of infections if restrictions were lifted too quickly.
However, budget cuts in the department which is responsible for revitalizing the economy of country is worrying. How will the department support the economy now that the state of disaster has been extended, and with the looming threats of a second wave?
Bongani speaks to Lionel October, Director-General in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.
On Monday we spoke to DA Interim leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga about allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by DA member and Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo, who has now laid criminal charges against Msimanga. Msimanga and the DA questioned the timing of the allegations and the veracity of the claims given that the incident was said to have happened 6 years ago. Nkele Molapo joins us now to give her side of the story.
Nkele Molapo, DA Member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature
This morning, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation will be distributing 700 food parcels in Olivenhoutbosch. This community lacks infrastructure, amenities and has no running water.
The country’s food crisis has been worsened by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the beginning of the country’s lockdown, former President Motlanthe was among those leaders in the country to call on South Africans to participate in the national food security campaign, as part of the country’s fight against Covid-19.
Today’s food distribution initiative by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation comes just as two key developments have happened in the country – government has revised the expropriation bill, and is also set to release 700 000 hectares of land, all part of government’s redress and ensuring food security.
Bongani speaks to Kgalema Motlanthe, Former State President
Senekal has been at the centre of simmering racial tension and violent confrontation with the police following the murder of young farm manager Brendon Horner.
51-year-old Andre Pienaar has been arrested and facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence. Yesterday Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Horner family in the Free State, and organised farm structures to find ways to quell the violence in the community.
At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters and its ground forces are forging ahead with plans to protest in Senekal on Friday, making threats on social media against “white men”. How do rural crimes and farm attacks threaten state security, and how can crime intelligence assist in the prevention of rural crimes? As you know, any threat to farmers, threatens food security, and in turn threatens state security.
Bongani speaks to Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister of State Security.