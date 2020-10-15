Wits secures R150 million endowment for the missing middle

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: PSG Group going through tough headwinds but still plays R377m interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:08
Special Investigations Unit is probing over 5000 (13%) of Eskom's Staff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan. 15 October 2020 5:07 PM
Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail. 15 October 2020 5:04 PM
'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest. 15 October 2020 4:18 PM
View all Local
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo. 15 October 2020 7:35 AM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
View all Politics
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Wits secures R150 million endowment for the missing middle

Wits secures R150 million endowment for the missing middle

15 October 2020 9:10 AM

It was warned that South Africa runs the risk of a bipolar education system, where the rich and only very poor go to school, while those in the middle cannot access higher education. 

We all know that students who belong to the missing middle are too poor to afford university, but also not poor enough to qualify for government funding. And five since students all over South Africa took to the streets to fight for free education, around this time, the funding for the missing middle is still a problem. 


One pocket of good news is that Wits University has managed to secure R150 million for the missing middle. Five years on since the Fees Must Fall protests, what have been some of the gains?

Bongani speaks to Prof. Adam Habib, outgoing Vice-Chancellor at Wits University.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - European Covid Alerts

15 October 2020 8:48 AM

Lockdown parties 3 different problems in 3 different British cities.

Mr & Mrs Elton John a strange privacy case is settled out of court.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Viral - Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking

15 October 2020 8:21 AM

What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President to outline reconstruction and recovery plan

15 October 2020 7:34 AM

The country’s economy has been battered and bruised by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many sectors and industries in a critical state. 

More than 2 million jobs have been lost, some businesses had to close shop, corruption allegation set to weaken investor confidence.

The department of Trade, Industry & Competition has been tasked with moving the economy to the different stages of the lockdown alert levels, while staying aware of the danger of a second wave of infections if restrictions were lifted too quickly.  

However, budget cuts in the department which is responsible for revitalizing the economy of country is worrying. How will the department support the economy now that the state of disaster has been extended, and with the looming threats of a second wave? 

Bongani speaks to Lionel October, Director-General in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA Chief Whip responds to sexual harassment claims

15 October 2020 7:11 AM

The DA member of the Gauteng Legislature, Nkele Molapo, spoke to us yesterday about her sexual harassment claims against DA interim leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga. She also revealed that there are more women who have allegedly been violated by Msimanga but I too scared to speak out against him out of fear of victimisation. What does this say about the DA’s sexual harassment policies? 

Bongani speaks to Natasha Mazzone, DA Parliamentary Chief Whip.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A New Look UN Human Rights Council

14 October 2020 9:20 AM

Poland’s biggest bomb a 2nd world war relic’s exploded in the Baltic.

What is a substantial meal? the definition is crucial for British pubs.
 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nkele Molapo on sexual harassment claims against Solly Msimanga

14 October 2020 8:50 AM

On Monday we spoke to DA Interim leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga about allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by DA member and Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo, who has now laid criminal charges against Msimanga. Msimanga and the DA questioned the timing of the allegations and the veracity of the claims given that the incident was said to have happened 6 years ago. Nkele Molapo joins us now to give her side of the story.

Nkele Molapo, DA Member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Gone Viral - Guy's proposal to high school sweetheart in busy Clicks store

14 October 2020 8:17 AM

What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food security and the drama unfolding in the ANC

14 October 2020 7:39 AM

This morning, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation will be distributing 700 food parcels in Olivenhoutbosch. This community lacks infrastructure, amenities and has no running water.

The country’s food crisis has been worsened by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the beginning of the country’s lockdown, former President Motlanthe was among those leaders in the country to call on South Africans to participate in the national food security campaign, as part of the country’s fight against Covid-19.

 Today’s food distribution initiative by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation comes just as two key developments have happened in the country – government has revised the expropriation bill, and is also set to release 700 000 hectares of land, all part of government’s redress and ensuring food security.  

Bongani speaks to Kgalema Motlanthe, Former State President

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farm attacks an issue of State Security

14 October 2020 7:13 AM

Senekal has been at the centre of simmering racial tension and violent confrontation with the police following the murder of young farm manager Brendon Horner.

 51-year-old Andre Pienaar has been arrested and facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence. Yesterday Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Horner family in the Free State, and organised farm structures to find ways to quell the violence in the community.

 At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters and its ground forces are forging ahead with plans to protest in Senekal on Friday, making threats on social media against “white men”. How do rural crimes and farm attacks threaten state security, and how can crime intelligence assist in the prevention of rural crimes? As you know, any threat to farmers, threatens food security, and in turn threatens state security.

Bongani speaks to Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister of State Security.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets'

Business

Author takes us through his new book 'VBS: A Dream Defrauded'

Local

'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS

Local

Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule

Local

EWN Highlights

Final call for SAA rescue as budget looms

15 October 2020 5:02 PM

Govt's allocated R100 billion to stimulate jobs, says Ramaphosa

15 October 2020 4:54 PM

Africa at 'pivotal moment' as virus cases rise: WHO

15 October 2020 4:49 PM

