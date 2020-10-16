Nuts & Bolts of SA economic recovery plan

It was warned that South Africa runs the risk of a bipolar education system, where the rich and only very poor go to school, while those in the middle cannot access higher education.



We all know that students who belong to the missing middle are too poor to afford university, but also not poor enough to qualify for government funding. And five since students all over South Africa took to the streets to fight for free education, around this time, the funding for the missing middle is still a problem.





One pocket of good news is that Wits University has managed to secure R150 million for the missing middle. Five years on since the Fees Must Fall protests, what have been some of the gains?



Bongani speaks to Prof. Adam Habib, outgoing Vice-Chancellor at Wits University.

