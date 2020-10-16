The Big Favour – A catch up with Nomonde

In July, you heard on this show the story about a 20 year old woman whose life was turned upside down after the delivery of her first child.
Post-delivery, she had sepsis, which resulted in her limbs being amputated. You, the 702 listener chipped in with support for this young woman – providing financial support, and resources that will help make her life a little easier.
Nomonde, the mother is back home, and is showing resilience in recovering from her experience and also being a mother to her baby. She joins us today to reflect on how she is doing, and what she has been through over the past few months.
The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.
How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job?
Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body?
The Covid-19 pandemic has presented a huge challenge for countries around the world for many it means a complete reset of their economies. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also announced government's economic recovery plan for the country. How is Discovery recovering from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic? How should South Africa go about reviving its economy?
Bongani speaks to Adrian Gore, Chief Executive of Discovery Limited.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an ambitious economic recovery and reconstruction plan that has at its centre, job creations, mass industrialisation, energy and R100 billion committed for job creation over the next three years, and a focus of small businesses. Opposition parties slammed the plan as a rehash of previous economic plans, questioning the capacity and willingness of the state to implement the plan.
Bongani speask to Bruce Whitfied, Money Show host.
It was warned that South Africa runs the risk of a bipolar education system, where the rich and only very poor go to school, while those in the middle cannot access higher education.
We all know that students who belong to the missing middle are too poor to afford university, but also not poor enough to qualify for government funding. And five since students all over South Africa took to the streets to fight for free education, around this time, the funding for the missing middle is still a problem.
One pocket of good news is that Wits University has managed to secure R150 million for the missing middle. Five years on since the Fees Must Fall protests, what have been some of the gains?
Bongani speaks to Prof. Adam Habib, outgoing Vice-Chancellor at Wits University.
The country’s economy has been battered and bruised by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many sectors and industries in a critical state.
More than 2 million jobs have been lost, some businesses had to close shop, corruption allegation set to weaken investor confidence.
The department of Trade, Industry & Competition has been tasked with moving the economy to the different stages of the lockdown alert levels, while staying aware of the danger of a second wave of infections if restrictions were lifted too quickly.
However, budget cuts in the department which is responsible for revitalizing the economy of country is worrying. How will the department support the economy now that the state of disaster has been extended, and with the looming threats of a second wave?
Bongani speaks to Lionel October, Director-General in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.