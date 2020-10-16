Rebuilding South Africa's economy post-Covid

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems City of Joburg group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku says they are on a mission to educate customers about the billing process. 16 October 2020 4:43 PM
'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib discusses the Upside of failure on The Azania Mosaka Show. 16 October 2020 4:01 PM
'We won't go into conflict with the EFF,' says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel The Economic Freedom Fighters and AfriForum both say they have no intention of going to war. 16 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Local
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Nobel Prize winner Robert Wilson tells fellow winner Paul Milgrom that he won Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Rebuilding South Africa's economy post-Covid

Rebuilding South Africa's economy post-Covid

16 October 2020 7:41 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented a huge challenge for countries around the world for many it means a complete reset of their economies. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also announced government's economic recovery plan for the country. How is Discovery recovering from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic? How should South Africa go about reviving its economy?

Bongani speaks to Adrian Gore, Chief Executive of Discovery Limited. 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - A Ban On Protests In Thailand

16 October 2020 9:14 AM

Sanctions on Russia the EU responds to the Navalny poisoning. 
 
The UK’s Covid chaos new measures, restrictions & legal threats. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

16 October 2020 9:13 AM

The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.

How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job? 

Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Big Favour – A catch up with Nomonde

16 October 2020 8:49 AM

In July, you heard on this show the story about a 20 year old woman whose life was turned upside down after the delivery of her first child. 

Post-delivery, she had sepsis, which resulted in her limbs being amputated. You, the 702 listener chipped in with support for this young woman – providing financial support, and resources that will help make her life a little easier. 

Nomonde, the mother is back home, and is showing resilience in recovering from her experience and also being a mother to her baby. She joins us today to reflect on how she is doing, and what she has been through over the past few months. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge

16 October 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nuts & Bolts of SA economic recovery plan

16 October 2020 7:20 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an ambitious economic recovery and reconstruction plan that has at its centre, job creations, mass industrialisation, energy and R100 billion committed for job creation over the next three years, and a focus of small businesses. Opposition parties slammed the plan as a rehash of previous economic plans, questioning the capacity and willingness of the state to implement the plan.

Bongani speask to Bruce Whitfied, Money Show host.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits secures R150 million endowment for the missing middle

15 October 2020 9:10 AM

It was warned that South Africa runs the risk of a bipolar education system, where the rich and only very poor go to school, while those in the middle cannot access higher education. 

We all know that students who belong to the missing middle are too poor to afford university, but also not poor enough to qualify for government funding. And five since students all over South Africa took to the streets to fight for free education, around this time, the funding for the missing middle is still a problem. 


One pocket of good news is that Wits University has managed to secure R150 million for the missing middle. Five years on since the Fees Must Fall protests, what have been some of the gains?

Bongani speaks to Prof. Adam Habib, outgoing Vice-Chancellor at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - European Covid Alerts

15 October 2020 8:48 AM

Lockdown parties 3 different problems in 3 different British cities.

Mr & Mrs Elton John a strange privacy case is settled out of court.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Viral - Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking

15 October 2020 8:21 AM

What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President to outline reconstruction and recovery plan

15 October 2020 7:34 AM

The country’s economy has been battered and bruised by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many sectors and industries in a critical state. 

More than 2 million jobs have been lost, some businesses had to close shop, corruption allegation set to weaken investor confidence.

The department of Trade, Industry & Competition has been tasked with moving the economy to the different stages of the lockdown alert levels, while staying aware of the danger of a second wave of infections if restrictions were lifted too quickly.  

However, budget cuts in the department which is responsible for revitalizing the economy of country is worrying. How will the department support the economy now that the state of disaster has been extended, and with the looming threats of a second wave? 

Bongani speaks to Lionel October, Director-General in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

