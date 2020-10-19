Days of Exclusive Lease Agreements at malls comes to an end

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
POPI Act- what are your rights?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Giles
Today at 11:05
Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
National Press Freedom Day: South Africa gets the thumbs up Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says if you consider where we come from there is a lot we should very positive about. 19 October 2020 1:20 PM
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
Days of Exclusive Lease Agreements at malls comes to an end

Days of Exclusive Lease Agreements at malls comes to an end

19 October 2020 7:07 AM

Victory and relief for small business and entrepreneurs, as the Competition Tribunal rules that Shoprite Checkers can no longer enforce the exclusivity clauses contained in various lease agreements against small and medium-sized enterprises and specialist line stores with immediate effect.

 Shoprite will also waive exclusivity against other supermarket chains in rural areas and non-urban areas. This decision follows a four years inquiry into SA’s grocery retail market.

 The practice has had a huge impact on people's ability to enter retail in SA, whether grocery retail or specialised retail like butcheries, bakeries, fresh produce or even a biltong bar. What does this consent agreement mean for small businesses who had struggled to gain access at shopping centres, and diversity for consumers?

Bongani speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner, Competition Commission.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Black Wednesday: Is a Media Blackout During High-Profile arrests a violation of Media Freedom?

19 October 2020 9:11 AM

Every year on this day we mark Black Wednesday to commemorate the banning of independent newspapers, detaining of journalists and Black Consciousness organisations following the reported death of Steve Biko in 1977. 

 Since then, Black Wednesday has been used to draw attention to the importance of media freedom. The recent protest by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule of the Hollywood-Style arrest by the Hawks and the NPA has raised questions around the rights of media to report, and concerns that the arrests may be gratuitous and infringe of the person’s right to dignity, privacy, a fair trial.

Could a media blackout during the arrest of high profile individuals be threat to media freedom and democracy? On the one hand, we have Advocate Modidima Mannya who says justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done.

 On the other hand, Advocate Paul Hoffman agrees with Ace Magashule, and the South Africans court may rule in favour of those who do not support Hollywood-Style arrests.

Bongani speaks to Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA AND Adv. Paul Hoffman, Director of Accountability Now.

The World View - French Freedom Protests

19 October 2020 8:49 AM

Battleground New York the legacy of the pandemic hits home.

Coronavirus vaccines varying tales in China, the U.K. & Russia. 

 

 

What’s Viral - Cop saves suicidal man by saying ‘I Love You’,

19 October 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Tomorrow will mark exactly five years since health MEC Qedani Mahlagu gave notice to terminate government's contract with life Esidmeni Health Care facilities

19 October 2020 7:40 AM

Tomorrow will mark exactly five years since health MEC Qedani Mahlagu gave notice to terminate government's contract with life Esidmeni Health Care facilities to save 323 million rand. Despite several warning - court bids and desperate meetings - she and her team insisted on going ahead with the project to discharge the patients and admit them at ngo's which later turned out to be ill equipped.

At least 144 patients died - arriving at facilities where they were left without medication - food and in many instances - their families had no idea where they were moved to.

 Mia Lindeque spoke to the families of those who survived, she joins us on the line now.

Social behavior and pandemic fatigue could lead to second-wave of infections

19 October 2020 7:35 AM

The fight against COVID-19 has changed its focus away from capacitating our health system for new infections, but to societal behaviours, as scientists and the President fear for a second-wave of infections because of lax social behaviour, gatherings, and boozing, non-compliance with the non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.

 What would it take to the behaviour of the nation? At the start of the lockdown, government launched a advisory council on behavioural change. But since that launch, we have not heard much about the advisory council.

Bongani speaks to Lindiwe Zulu, Minister Of Social Development.

The World View - A Ban On Protests In Thailand

16 October 2020 9:14 AM

Sanctions on Russia the EU responds to the Navalny poisoning. 
 
The UK’s Covid chaos new measures, restrictions & legal threats. 

 

#AfricaFridays with Crystal Orderson

16 October 2020 9:13 AM

The race for the Director-General at the World Trade Organization is now between two women - South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo.

How has Ngozi Okonjo emerged as a favourite from all of the candidates for the WTO’s top job? 

Who is Ngozi Okonjo, and what would it mean for an African woman to head the global trade body? 

The Big Favour – A catch up with Nomonde

16 October 2020 8:49 AM

In July, you heard on this show the story about a 20 year old woman whose life was turned upside down after the delivery of her first child. 

Post-delivery, she had sepsis, which resulted in her limbs being amputated. You, the 702 listener chipped in with support for this young woman – providing financial support, and resources that will help make her life a little easier. 

Nomonde, the mother is back home, and is showing resilience in recovering from her experience and also being a mother to her baby. She joins us today to reflect on how she is doing, and what she has been through over the past few months. 

What’s Viral - Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge

16 October 2020 8:06 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

Business Opinion Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

Enforce quarantine to crush pandemic, says WHO

19 October 2020 8:50 PM

Four pupils among those detained after French teacher beheading

19 October 2020 8:10 PM

Sapu describes murder of Limpopo senior officer as 'heart-breaking'

19 October 2020 8:00 PM

